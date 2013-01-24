  • Free shipping

  • 2-5 business day delivery

  • 30 days return guarantee

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Grill
    electric indoor bbq grill

    Authentic grilled flavors with the Philips Smoke-less Indoor Grill

    Authentic grilled flavors with the Philips Smoke-less Indoor Grill

      Philips Angus grill

      Enjoy delicious grilled favorites, rain or shine

      HD6371/94

      Now you can grill year round virtually smoke-free* without charcoal or gas with the Philips Smoke-less Indoor Grill. Thanks to the advanced infrared technology, the grill heats up fast, so you can start cooking in just minutes.

      Grill beautifully seared, evenly cooked steaks, hamburgers, fish and chicken – every day. Our patented design means excess oil and grease drips onto a cool tray, reducing smoke to an absolute minimum.
      Click here to read moreRead less

      Grill practically smoke-free*, with up to 80% less smoke

      Advanced infrared burners for consistent and even grilling at 446˚F

      Non-stick cast aluminum grill with wide grates for perfect grill marks  

      Easy cleaning, all removable parts are dishwasher-safe

      Excess oil and grease falls into the drip tray making this a leaner option.

      Explore Details

      The Philips Smoke-less Indoor Grill - Designed to use 365 days a year, rain or shine, allowing you to prepare healthy and delicious food with ease

      Grill video

      Indoor grilling with up to 80% less smoke* thanks to advanced infrared technology

       

      How did we minimize grill smoke? The advanced infrared technology, together with the special reflectors guide the heat towards the grid achieving delicious, evenly cooked food, while leaving the grease tray cool enough to minimize the unpleasant smoke and grease spattering.

       

      Lamb and pork are a bit more fatty, so they will naturally produce a bit more smoke – but significantly less smoke than you’d experience with a gas grill or charcoal grill. No matter what the weather is, you can keep on grilling your favorite healthy foods indoors
      *Up to 80% less smoke vs. a US leading indoor electrical grill when grilling 2 batches of 4 beef burgers (1/4 lb–18% fat/82% lean).

      Indoor grilling with up to 80% less smoke* thanks to advanced infrared technology

       

      How did we minimize grill smoke? The advanced infrared technology, together with the special reflectors guide the heat towards the grid achieving delicious, evenly cooked food, while leaving the grease tray cool enough to minimize the unpleasant smoke and grease spattering.

       

      Lamb and pork are a bit more fatty, so they will naturally produce a bit more smoke – but significantly less smoke than you’d experience with a gas grill or charcoal grill. No matter what the weather is, you can keep on grilling your favorite healthy foods indoors

      Click here to read moreRead less
      *Up to 80% less smoke vs. a US leading indoor electrical grill when grilling 2 batches of 4 beef burgers (1/4 lb–18% fat/82% lean).
      Indoor grilling with up to 80% less smoke thanks to advanced infrared technology

      Discover recipes for the Philips Smoke-less Indoor Grill

      Chicken Caesar Salad
      Grilled chicken Caesar salad recipe
      grilled salmon steaks
      Grilled salmon steak recipe
      all-American hamburger
      The all-American grilled hamburger recipe
      smoke grilled double rib eye with black pepper rub
      Recipe for double rib-eye steak with pepper rub
      Explore recipes
      grill perfection

      Fast set-up and easy cleanup


      When using conventional grills there are continuous temperature fluctuations that cause the grill to over shoot your set temperature and likely char your food. With the Philips Smoke-less indoor grill, there’s no need to adjust the temperature. The grill quickly heats up to a constant 446ᵒF, which is the perfect temperature for searing meat and maintains it throughout the entire cooking process.  Resulting in  tasty, juicy and evenly browned results with minimal effort.

      Fast set-up and easy cleanup


      When using conventional grills there are continuous temperature fluctuations that cause the grill to over shoot your set temperature and likely char your food. With the Philips Smoke-less indoor grill, there’s no need to adjust the temperature. The grill quickly heats up to a constant 446ᵒF, which is the perfect temperature for searing meat and maintains it throughout the entire cooking process.  Resulting in  tasty, juicy and evenly browned results with minimal effort.

      grill banner image

      Now grill – and roast a variety of dishes


      Enjoy endless grilling and roasting dishes from your year round with the  Philips Smoke-less Grill Rotisserie Attachment.  Now you can also roast the perfect chicken, holiday ham, ribs, roast beef or even experiment with cornish game hens for that special occasion.

      With the automatic rotary skewer that consistently rotates, you will get evenly cooked, golden, crispy skin sealing in all of the flavorful, natural juices.

      Now grill – and roast a variety of dishes


      Enjoy endless grilling and roasting dishes from your year round with the  Philips Smoke-less Grill Rotisserie Attachment.  Now you can also roast the perfect chicken, holiday ham, ribs, roast beef or even experiment with cornish game hens for that special occasion.

      With the automatic rotary skewer that consistently rotates, you will get evenly cooked, golden, crispy skin sealing in all of the flavorful, natural juices.

      View all models

      *Up to 80% less smoke vs. a US leading indoor electrical grill when grilling 2 batches of 4 beef burgers (1/4 lb–18% fat/82% lean).

      Get 15% OFF 

      Be the first to hear about  new products and exclusive deals

      Receive 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online store

      Be the first to hear about new products and sales

      Early access to exclusive offers and more!

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?
      *Offer valid for new subscribers on purchases on Philips.com only. Coupon cannot be combined with other offers. 

      Subscribe to receive emails from Philips - Don’t miss out!

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Back to top

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:
      Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
      PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
      American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

      Quick links

      Frequently asked questions
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      Returns
      About Philips
      Contact us