    Avance Collection

    Stainless Steel Rotisserie Accessory

    HD6971/00
    Delicious roasted food with virtually no smoke
      Avance Collection Stainless Steel Rotisserie Accessory

      HD6971/00
      Delicious roasted food with virtually no smoke

      This stainless steel rotisserie is designed exculsively for Avance Indoor Smoke-less grill. It enhances the versatility of the grill by providing an alternative way to roast chicken, pork or lamb to the perfection with virtually no smoke.

        Delicious roasted food with virtually no smoke

        Accessory for Avance Indoor Smoke-less grill

        • Accessory
        • Stainless steel rotisserie
        Automatic rotation ensures uniform roasting

        Automatic rotation ensures uniform roasting

        Perfect for chicken, pork, lamb and duck. This automatic rotary skewer comes with consistent rotation speed ensuring your food evenly roasted and crispy skin to seal in natural juices.

        Easy cleaning with removable, dishwasher-proof steel parts

        Easy cleaning with removable, dishwasher-proof steel parts

        The detachable components of the rotisserie can be dismantled and cleaned. The frame and skewer are dishwasher safe.

        Elevated position ensures golden, crispy skin and juicy meat

        The elevated position allows heat circulation, so you're guaranteed a perfectly cooked bird with crispy, golden skin.

        Foldable stainless steel frame for easy install and store

        The unique designed frame can be folded flat. Easy to set up and store in the cabinet.

        Sturdy hooks hold the ingredients in place

        Sturdy hooks hold ingredient in place steadly and ensure the steady rotation process.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Turkey

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Stainless steel

