2 year warranty
Discontinued
Accessory
Stainless steel rotisserie
Perfect for chicken, pork, lamb and duck. This automatic rotary skewer comes with consistent rotation speed ensuring your food evenly roasted and crispy skin to seal in natural juices.
The elevated position allows heat circulation, so you're guaranteed a perfectly cooked bird with crispy, golden skin.
The unique designed frame can be folded flat. Easy to set up and store in the cabinet.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Polin Camille
28/05/2020
US
Verified buyer
Worth it!
Chicken was cooked evenly and it was easy to operate. Easy to clean. Easy to store since it’s foldable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD6971/00 Indoor Grill
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD6971/00 Indoor Grill