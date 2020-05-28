Avance Collection

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  • Delicious roasted food with virtually no smoke
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  • Delicious roasted food with virtually no smoke
  • Delicious roasted food with virtually no smoke
  • Delicious roasted food with virtually no smoke
  • Delicious roasted food with virtually no smoke
  • Delicious roasted food with virtually no smoke
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Delicious roasted food with virtually no smoke
  • Delicious roasted food with virtually no smoke
  • Delicious roasted food with virtually no smoke
  • Delicious roasted food with virtually no smoke

Discontinued

Avance CollectionStainless Steel Rotisserie Accessory

HD6971/00

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Delicious roasted food with virtually no smoke
This stainless steel rotisserie is designed exculsively for Avance Indoor Smoke-less grill. It enhances the versatility of the grill by providing an alternative way to roast chicken, pork or lamb to the perfection with virtually no smoke.
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Compatible products
Avance Collection

Avance Collection
Indoor Grill

HD6371/98

Avance Collection

Avance Collection
Indoor Grill

HD6371/94

Accessory for Avance Indoor Smoke-less grill

Delicious roasted food with virtually no smoke

  • Accessory

  • Stainless steel rotisserie

Automatic rotation ensures uniform roasting

Perfect for chicken, pork, lamb and duck. This automatic rotary skewer comes with consistent rotation speed ensuring your food evenly roasted and crispy skin to seal in natural juices.

Elevated position ensures golden, crispy skin and juicy meat

The elevated position allows heat circulation, so you're guaranteed a perfectly cooked bird with crispy, golden skin.

Foldable stainless steel frame for easy install and store

The unique designed frame can be folded flat. Easy to set up and store in the cabinet.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

28/05/2020

US

US

Verified buyer

Worth it!

Chicken was cooked evenly and it was easy to operate. Easy to clean. Easy to store since it’s foldable

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD6971/00 Indoor Grill

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HD6971/00 Indoor Grill

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