    Airfryer
    airfryer xxl masthead

    Philips teams up with
    Donatella Arpaia 

    Celebrity chef, restauranteur, and mom

    Every Sunday, Nov 1-Dec 27, we'll be sharing recipes,

    how-to's and giveaways!

    Follow us on Instagram or Facebook

    @PhilipsHomeLivingNA

    XXL Collection

    Up to 6 portions

    XL Collection

    Up to 4 portions
    Compact Collection

    Up to 2 portions

      Air is the new oil

      Enjoy delicious fried food with up to 90% less fat* when you air fry* in the Philips Airfryer XXL

      When it comes to frying food at home, we all love the crispy flavor – but not the extra fat! Philips Airfryer XXL uses powerful hot air to fry your favorite food with a tablespoon or less of oil.

      Not only can this new model fry food with less oil but it can also remove and capture excess fat thanks to its new and unique Twin TurboStar technology. The result is delicious and healthier fried food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.
      Click here to read moreRead less

      Reduces fat for healthier meals and snacks

      Cooks four times faster than an oven**

      Our largest, most powerful Airfryer

      Fits a whole chicken or 2 bags of French fries

      Airfryer XXL with dial

      Philips Airfryer XXL

      HD9630/98

      Explore Details
      Airfryer XXL

      Philips Airfryer XXL

      HD9650/96

      Explore Details
      new sitet badges reviewed100 image
      USA Today’s Reviewed.com says the Philips Airfryer XXL is the best air fryer on the market,  yielding perfectly crisp fries and buttered hot chicken that railed the real thing.

      Introducing Philips Airfryer XXL - Designed  with your family in mind, XXL capacity easily allows you to prepare up to 6 portions of healthy and delicious food with ease

      Airfryer image

      Healthier and Tastier with Twin TurboStar

       

      Only Philip’s Twin TurboStar technology provides the airflow needed to cook food faster and more evenly so it’s crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside and has up to 90% less fat*.

      Only the Philips Airfryer Fat Reduction technology reduces and captures excess fat.

       

      How does it work?

       

      The new and unique Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil. By combining a 1725W powerful heater and motor with our the unique Twin TurboStar technology, the hot air swirls fast, like a tornado – throughout the entire cooking basket resulting in even heat distribution. Since all the food is exposed to this constant circulating heat, it is cooked through while also extracting excess fat from food capturing it in the fat reducer at the bottom.

      Only Philip’s Twin TurboStar technology provides the airflow needed to cook food faster and more evenly so it’s crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside and has up to 90% less fat*.

       

      How does it work?

       

      The new and unique Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil. By combining a 1725W powerful heater and motor with our new and unique Twin TurboStar technology, the hot air swirls fast, like a tornado – throughout the entire cooking basket resulting in even heat distribution. Since all the food is exposed to this constant circulating heat, it is cooked through while also extracting excess fat from food capturing it in the fat reducer at the bottom.

      Removes and captures excess fat from your foods

       

      It’s the healthiest way to fry, capturing more fat than air fryer competitors*** due to the unique combination of the Twin TurboStar Technology and the Starfish design. The TwinTurboStar technology constantly circulates heat, extracting excess fat from the food and capturing it all in the bottom of the Airfryer. The Starfish design at the bottom of the pan circulates air 360° giving you the most evenly cooked food. Having no shape in the bottom decreases airflow and sometimes creates burnt food on the outside and undercooked food on the inside.

      Twin Turbo star
      Airfryer XXL fat removal
      Competitors (left). Philips (right).

      Create Family-Sized Healthy, Homemade Meals

       

      The Philips Airfryer XXL was designed with your family in mind. The largest Airfryer in the Philips collection, the XXL’s 3 lb./4qt capacity easily handles a whole chicken or two bags of fries allowing you to prepare up to 6 portions worth of food for a whole world of possibilities.

      The Philips Airfryer XXL was designed with your family in mind. The largest Airfryer in the Philips collection, the XXL’s 3 lb./4qt capacity easily handles a whole chicken or two bags of fries allowing you to prepare up to 6 portions worth of food for a whole world of possibilities.

      Philips Airfryer XXL does more than just fry  

      Get started with recipes that allow you to roast, fry, grill and bake.
      Honey & Lemon roasted chicken

      French fries

      Grandmother's Prime Rib

      Brownies image

      • Honey & Lemon roasted chicken

      • French fries

      • Grandmother's Prime Rib

      • Brownies image

        Explore recipes

        As crispy as
        deep-frying

         

        Enjoy great results with the Philips Airfryer XXL – it makes fries just as crispy and just as tasty as a deep-fat fryer. That’s because of a powerful heater and motor combined with Twin TurboStar technology for ideal air circulation.

        Enjoy great results with the Philips Airfryer XXL – it makes fries just as crispy and just as tasty as a deep-fat fryer. That’s because of a powerful heater and motor combined with Twin TurboStar technology for ideal air circulation.
        Philips Avance Airfryer App

        Be inspired

        Philips Airfryer App

        Make the most of your Philips Airfryer with tips, tutorials and recipes for everything from salmon to soufflés.
        Download the app here:
        Appstore icon
        Google Playstore
        Healthiest way to fry

        The healthiest way to fry!

        Make delicious fried food with up to 90% less fat* with Twin TurboStar Technology.
        Captures excess fat

        Captures excess fat 

         

        FatReducer Technology removes excess fat from food, and captures more fat than competitors.***

        XXL family size

        XXL family size

         
        Made with your family in mind. 3 lb. capacity allows you to cook a whole chicken or 2 bags of fries.
        Easy to clean

        Easy to clean

         
        Removable QuickClean basket and non-stick drawer for fast, easy and dishwasher-safe cleaning.

        Accessories

        Make the most of your Philips Airfryer XXL

        Party Master Kit

        HD9950/01

        Enjoy more time celebrating and less time cooking! Kit includes:

         

        Double layer rack – Cook more food at once. Perfect for dishes like kabobs or burgers.

         

        Food separator - Make your favorite combo in a snap. Great if you’re looking to serve a couple of appetizers at once or for cooking a meal like chicken tenders with fries.

         

        Plus, recipes & tips!

        Baking Master Kit

        HD9952/01

        Enjoy all of your favorite sweet and savory treats, fast! Kit includes:

         

        Baking tray – Perfect for baking cakes, quiches, and bread.

         

        9 muffin cups – Enjoy tasty muffins, cupcakes or even lasagna cups.

         

        Plus, recipes & tips!

        Grill Master Kit

        HD9951/01

        Create your grilled favorites year-round! Kit includes:

         

        Grill bottom – Easily fry or grill a whole fish, big steak, or generous portions of vegetables with maximum non-stick surface area. Also great for browning and searing.

         

        6 skewers – Enjoy chicken, fish or veggie skewers, shish kabobs, or chicken satay.

         

        Plus, recipes & tips!

        • Party Master Kit

          HD9950/01

          Enjoy more time celebrating and less time cooking! Kit includes:

           

          Double layer rack – Cook more food at once. Perfect for dishes like kabobs or burgers.

           

          Food separator - Make your favorite combo in a snap. Great if you’re looking to serve a couple of appetizers at once or for cooking a meal like chicken tenders with fries.

           

          Plus, recipes & tips!

        • Baking Master Kit

          HD9952/01

          Enjoy all of your favorite sweet and savory treats, fast! Kit includes:

           

          Baking tray – Perfect for baking cakes, quiches, and bread.

           

          9 muffin cups – Enjoy tasty muffins, cupcakes or even lasagna cups.

           

          Plus, recipes & tips!

        • Grill Master Kit

          HD9951/01

          Create your grilled favorites year-round! Kit includes:

           

          Grill bottom – Easily fry or grill a whole fish, big steak, or generous portions of vegetables with maximum non-stick surface area. Also great for browning and searing.

           

          6 skewers – Enjoy chicken, fish or veggie skewers, shish kabobs, or chicken satay.

           

          Plus, recipes & tips!

          *Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional deep fryer

          **Compared to cooking meat/pork chops, 6 pcs (1.7lbs) in a standard oven 

          ***Based on fat captured in the basket, when cooking Pork Belly for 20 min vs
          competitive Airfryer brands.

