Only Philip’s Twin TurboStar technology provides the airflow needed to cook food faster and more evenly so it’s crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside and has up to 90% less fat*.

Only the Philips Airfryer Fat Reduction technology reduces and captures excess fat.

How does it work?

The new and unique Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil. By combining a 1725W powerful heater and motor with our the unique Twin TurboStar technology, the hot air swirls fast, like a tornado – throughout the entire cooking basket resulting in even heat distribution. Since all the food is exposed to this constant circulating heat, it is cooked through while also extracting excess fat from food capturing it in the fat reducer at the bottom.