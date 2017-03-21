Every Sunday, Nov 1-Dec 27, we'll be sharing recipes,
XXL Collection
Up to 6 portions
Reduces fat for healthier meals and snacks
Cooks four times faster than an oven**
Our largest, most powerful Airfryer
Fits a whole chicken or 2 bags of French fries
USA Today’s Reviewed.com says the Philips Airfryer XXL is the best air fryer on the market, yielding perfectly crisp fries and buttered hot chicken that railed the real thing.
Only Philip’s Twin TurboStar technology provides the airflow needed to cook food faster and more evenly so it’s crunchy on the outside, tender on the inside and has up to 90% less fat*.
Only the Philips Airfryer Fat Reduction technology reduces and captures excess fat.
How does it work?
The new and unique Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil. By combining a 1725W powerful heater and motor with our the unique Twin TurboStar technology, the hot air swirls fast, like a tornado – throughout the entire cooking basket resulting in even heat distribution. Since all the food is exposed to this constant circulating heat, it is cooked through while also extracting excess fat from food capturing it in the fat reducer at the bottom.
It’s the healthiest way to fry, capturing more fat than air fryer competitors*** due to the unique combination of the Twin TurboStar Technology and the Starfish design. The TwinTurboStar technology constantly circulates heat, extracting excess fat from the food and capturing it all in the bottom of the Airfryer. The Starfish design at the bottom of the pan circulates air 360° giving you the most evenly cooked food. Having no shape in the bottom decreases airflow and sometimes creates burnt food on the outside and undercooked food on the inside.
The Philips Airfryer XXL was designed with your family in mind. The largest Airfryer in the Philips collection, the XXL’s 3 lb./4qt capacity easily handles a whole chicken or two bags of fries allowing you to prepare up to 6 portions worth of food for a whole world of possibilities.
Enjoy great results with the Philips Airfryer XXL – it makes fries just as crispy and just as tasty as a deep-fat fryer. That’s because of a powerful heater and motor combined with Twin TurboStar technology for ideal air circulation.
FatReducer Technology removes excess fat from food, and captures more fat than competitors.***
Enjoy more time celebrating and less time cooking! Kit includes:
Double layer rack – Cook more food at once. Perfect for dishes like kabobs or burgers.
Food separator - Make your favorite combo in a snap. Great if you’re looking to serve a couple of appetizers at once or for cooking a meal like chicken tenders with fries.
Plus, recipes & tips!
Enjoy all of your favorite sweet and savory treats, fast! Kit includes:
Baking tray – Perfect for baking cakes, quiches, and bread.
9 muffin cups – Enjoy tasty muffins, cupcakes or even lasagna cups.
Plus, recipes & tips!
Create your grilled favorites year-round! Kit includes:
Grill bottom – Easily fry or grill a whole fish, big steak, or generous portions of vegetables with maximum non-stick surface area. Also great for browning and searing.
6 skewers – Enjoy chicken, fish or veggie skewers, shish kabobs, or chicken satay.
Plus, recipes & tips!
*Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional deep fryer
**Compared to cooking meat/pork chops, 6 pcs (1.7lbs) in a standard oven
***Based on fat captured in the basket, when cooking Pork Belly for 20 min vs
competitive Airfryer brands.