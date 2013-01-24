Maximum taste, minimum fat

Air is the new oil and now with the Philips XXL Airfryer you can make delicious fried food with up to 90% less fat!* When it comes to frying food at home, we all love the crispy flavor – but not the extra fat! Not only can this new model fry food with less oil but it can also remove and capture excess fat thanks to its new and unique Twin TurboStar technology. The result is delicious and healthier fried food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. *Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional deep fryer See all benefits