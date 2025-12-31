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All series

  • Light Snack Kit XXL
  • Light Snack Kit XXL
  • Light Snack Kit XXL
  • Light Snack Kit XXL
  • Light Snack Kit XXL
  • Light Snack Kit XXL

Airfryer AccessoryLight Snack Kit XXL

HD9954/01

Light Snack Kit XXL
With this special Philips Airfryer Light snack kit, you can you can make all your favorite snacks in a healthy way. Enjoy healthy home-made veggie snacks, dry fruits and more.
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Compatible products
Premium

Premium
Airfryer XXL

HD9867/16R0

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Premium
Airfryer XXL

HD9867/16

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Airfryer XXL

HD9654/96

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Airfryer XXL

HD9650/90

Accessories to master Airfryer snacks

Light Snack Kit XXL

  • 1x snack cover

  • 1x tongs

Prepare your favorite snacks with the snack cover

Prepare your favorite snacks with the snack cover

Prepare your favorite snacks using the snack cover. Enjoy healthy veggie snacks like kale, beets or dry fruits and also chicken wings or pork belly in an easy and quick way.

Remove the snacks using the silicon head easy-grip tongs

Remove the snacks using the silicon head easy-grip tongs

Remove the snacks using the silicon head easy-grip tongs for maximum convenience and dexterity.

Daily inspiration for new recipes

Daily inspiration for new recipes

Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

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Disclaimers

  1. Visit www.Philips.com/NutriU to see if NutriU is available in your country.