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  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat
  • Maximum taste, minimum fat

PremiumAirfryer XXL

HD9650/90

Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this a healthier way to fry for you and your family.
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Compatible products
Airfryer XXL Grill Master Kit

Airfryer XXL Grill Master Kit

HD9951/01

Airfryer XXL Baking Master Kit

Airfryer XXL Baking Master Kit

HD9952/01

Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

Maximum taste, minimum fat

  • Fat Removal technology

  • Rapid Air technology

  • black, 1.4 kg

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.

XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity pan.

Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

Keep Warm mode for flexible serving time

With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying

  2. Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom

  3. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer

  4. Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.