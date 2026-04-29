ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

Premium Airfryer XXL

Support

PremiumAirfryer XXL

HD9650/90

Premium Airfryer XXL

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 468.8 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Quick start guide Philips Premium Airfryer XXL - English

  • PDF file, 6.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you