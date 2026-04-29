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Premium Airfryer XXL
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HD9650/90
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UK Declaration of Conformity
Quick start guide Philips Premium Airfryer XXL - English
All (13)
What materials and coatings are used in my Philips Airfryer?
How to use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Airfryer AccessoryLight Snack Kit XXL
Airfryer AccessoryPizza Kit XXL
The display on my Philips Airfryer shows 5 or 6 dashes
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on
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