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All series

  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL
  • Pizza Kit XXL

Airfryer AccessoryPizza Kit XXL

HD9953/00

Pizza Kit XXL
With this special Philips Airfryer Pizza kit, you can you can become a true Pizza Master. Without any pre-heating needed, you can enjoy your favorite pizza in the Airfryer in just 8 minutes!
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Compatible products
Premium

Premium
Airfryer XXL

HD9867/16R0

Premium

Premium
Airfryer XXL

HD9867/16

Premium

Premium
Airfryer XXL

HD9654/96

Premium

Premium
Airfryer XXL

HD9650/90

Accessories to master Airfryer Pizza

Pizza Kit XXL

  • Accessory kit

  • 1x pizza tray

Bake your favorite 26cm pizza in 8 min. using the Pizza Tray

Bake your favorite 26cm pizza in 8 min. using the Pizza Tray

Now you can use your Airfryer to bake your favorite pizza. Using the XXL sized Pizza Tray, you can bake a 26cm home-mased pizza or even frozen pre-made ones in as fast as only 8 minutes.

Daily inspiration for new recipes

Daily inspiration for new recipes

Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

You can safely put the pizza tray and tongs in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Visit www.Philips.com/NutriU to see if NutriU is available in your country.