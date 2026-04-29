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Airfryer Accessory Pizza Kit XXL
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HD9953/00
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With this special Philips Airfryer Pizza kit, you can you can become a true Pizza Master. Without any pre-heating needed, you can enjoy your favorite pizza in the Airfryer in just 8 minutes!
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How to use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
Do I need to preheat my Philips Airfryer?
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on
White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer
The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected
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