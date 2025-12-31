2 year warranty
HD9951/01
Grill Master kit
1x grill bottom
6x skewers
1x recipe booklet
Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included
You can safely put these Airfryer grilling bottom and skewers in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!
Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the XXL grill bottom and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges. Thanks to its non-stick surface, food releases effortlessly and the grill bottom is easy to clean.
Reviews