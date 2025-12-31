ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Grill master kit
  • Grill master kit
  • Grill master kit
  • Grill master kit
  • Grill master kit
  • Grill master kit
  • Grill master kit
  • Grill master kit

Airfryer XXL Grill Master Kit

HD9951/01

Grill master kit
With this special Philips airfryer grill master kit, you can.
See all benefits
Compatible products
Premium

Premium
Airfryer XXL

HD9867/16R0

Premium

Premium
Airfryer XXL

HD9867/16

Premium

Premium
Airfryer XXL

HD9654/96

Accessories and tips to master Airfryer grilling

Grill master kit

  • Grill Master kit

  • 1x grill bottom

  • 6x skewers

  • 1x recipe booklet

Booklet to master grilling skills

Booklet to master grilling skills

Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

You can safely put these Airfryer grilling bottom and skewers in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

Non-stick grill bottom perfectly fit into Airfryer XXL

Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables thanks to the XXL grill bottom and its unique pierced surface with typical ridges. Thanks to its non-stick surface, food releases effortlessly and the grill bottom is easy to clean.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products