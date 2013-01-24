Home
      With this special Philips airfryer baking master kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Master how to bake delicious cakes, bread and cook gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way.

        Baking master kit

        Accessories and tips to master Airfryer baking

        • Baking Master kit
        • 1x baking accessory
        • 9x silicone muffin cups
        • 1x recipe booklet
        Booklet to master baking skills

        Booklet to master baking skills

        Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

        Non-stick baking accessory perfectly fit into Airfryer XXL

        The Philips baking accessory is also great for cooking stews, ratatouille, frittata, lasagna, gratin, meats with sauces and other dishes. Enjoy!

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        You can safely put these Airfryer baking accessory and muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

        9 silicon muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

        Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges give make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          220 x 210 x 75  mm
          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          240 x 240 x 90  mm
          Weight of product
          0.506  kg

        • Accessories included

          Booklet
          Yes
          Baking accessory
          Yes
          Baking tray
          Yes
          9x Muffin cups
          Yes

        • Product Compatibility

          Compatible with
          Philips Airfryer XXL: HD963x and HD965x

