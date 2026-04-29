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Airfryer Accessory Light Snack Kit XXL

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Airfryer AccessoryLight Snack Kit XXL

HD9954/01

Airfryer Accessory Light Snack Kit XXL

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Manuals & Documentation

With this special Philips Airfryer Light snack kit, you can you can make all your favorite snacks in a healthy way. Enjoy healthy home-made veggie snacks, dry fruits and more.

  • PDF file
  • 3 August 2026

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