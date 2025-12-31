2 year warranty
HD9950/01
Party Master kit
1x double layer accessory
1x food separator
Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs and millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.*
You can safely put these Airfryer double layer and food separator accessories in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!
Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.
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Visit www.Philips.com/NutriU to see if NutriU is available in your country.