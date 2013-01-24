Home
    Airfryer XXL Party Master Kit

    HD9950/01
      Party master kit

      With this special Philips airfryer party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all of your favorite paty dishes. Maximize Aifryer's cooking spaces with the double layer accessory and food separator.

      Airfryer XXL Party Master Kit

      Party master kit

      With this special Philips airfryer party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all of your favorite paty dishes. Maximize Aifryer's cooking spaces with the double layer accessory and food separator. See all benefits

      Party master kit

      With this special Philips airfryer party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all of your favorite paty dishes. Maximize Aifryer's cooking spaces with the double layer accessory and food separator. See all benefits

      Airfryer XXL Party Master Kit

      Party master kit

      With this special Philips airfryer party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all of your favorite paty dishes. Maximize Aifryer's cooking spaces with the double layer accessory and food separator. See all benefits

        Party master kit

        Accessories and tips to master Airfryer party

        • Party Master kit
        • 1x double layer accessory
        • 1x food separator
        • 1x recipe booklet
        Booklet to master Airfryer party skills

        Booklet to master Airfryer party skills

        Booklet with chef's tips, beginner's recipe and Airfryer cooking times is included

        Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

        You can safely put these Airfryer double layer and food separator accessories in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

        Double your cooking surface with the double layer accesory

        Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

        Separate Airfryer's cooking space with the food separator

        Separate Airfryer’s cooking space with the food separator accessory for more versatility. Bake, grill or fry different food items at the same time without mixing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          240 x 240 x 90  mm
          Weight of product
          0.584  kg

        • Design and finishing

          Material of main body
          Plated steel

        • Accessories included

          Booklet
          Yes
          Double layer rack accessory
          yes
          Food separator
          Yes

        • Product Compatibility

          Compatible with
          Philips Airfryer XXL: HD963x and HD965x

