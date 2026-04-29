ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

Airfryer XXL Party Master Kit

Support

Airfryer XXL Party Master Kit

HD9950/01

Airfryer XXL Party Master Kit

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

With this special Philips airfryer party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all of your favorite paty dishes. Maximize Aifryer's cooking spaces with the double layer accessory and food separator.

  • PDF file
  • 26 July 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you