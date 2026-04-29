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Airfryer XXL Party Master Kit
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HD9950/01
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With this special Philips airfryer party master kit, you can host a fun and healthy party with all of your favorite paty dishes. Maximize Aifryer's cooking spaces with the double layer accessory and food separator.
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Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
Do I need to preheat my Philips Airfryer?
Can I use baking paper/tin foil in my Philips Airfryer?
How and when to use oil in my Philips Airfryer?
The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on
White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer
The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected
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