Philips Airfryer XL

XXL Collection
Up to 6 portions
XL Collection
Up to 4 portions
The patented starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly every time.
Digital touchscreen interface lets you easily customize the setting to cook your food exactly as you want.
Reduces fat for healthier meals and snacks
The Philips Airfryer makes it possible to enjoy food that’s crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 75% less fat.
How does it work?
The unique Rapid Air technology from Philips allows you to prepare food using only air. Thanks to its unique combination of fast and precise circulating hot air, an optimal temperature balance and a grill element it allows you to fry, roast, bake or grill all kinds of delicious food. Because you are only using air for frying, it is much safer and it saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer. Thanks to the dishwasher-safe parts the Airfryer is also easy to clean!
With 50% more capacity than our compact Philips Airfryers, Airfryer XL can handle mealtime for the whole family. Feed up to four people – with easy cleanup, in the dishwasher or by hand, when you’re through.
Airfryer XL is fast and powerful with a touchscreen and smart preset buttons for the most popular dishes. Feeling creative? Check our Philips Airfryer app for tips and recipes.
HD9911/90
HD9905/00