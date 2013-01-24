Philips Airfryer XL

The Philips Airfryer makes it possible to enjoy food that’s crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 75% less fat.

How does it work?

The unique Rapid Air technology from Philips allows you to prepare food using only air. Thanks to its unique combination of fast and precise circulating hot air, an optimal temperature balance and a grill element it allows you to fry, roast, bake or grill all kinds of delicious food. Because you are only using air for frying, it is much safer and it saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer. Thanks to the dishwasher-safe parts the Airfryer is also easy to clean!