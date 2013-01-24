Home
    Philips Airfryer XL
    Our large, digital Airfryer with Starfish technology

    - an easy, healthier way to fry for the family

    Philips Airfryer XL
    Our large, digital Airfryer with Starfish technology

    - an easy, healthier way to fry for the family

    Philips Airfryer XL
    Our large, digital Airfryer with Starfish technology

    - an easy, healthier way to fry for the family

    Up to 6 portions
    Up to 4 portions
    Up to 2 portions

      Air is the new oil

      With the Philips Airfryer XL you can make delicious fried food with up to 75% less fat

      HD9240/94

      When it comes to frying food at home, we all love the crispy flavor – but not the extra fat! Philips Airfryer XL uses powerful hot air to fry your favorite food with a tablespoon or less of oil.

      The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results while draining excess fat.
      The patented starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly every time.

      Digital touchscreen interface lets you easily customize the setting to cook your food exactly as you want.

      Reduces fat for healthier meals and snacks

      * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer
      Air is the new oil

      With the Philips Airfryer XL you can make delicious fried food with up to 75% less fat

      When it comes to frying food at home, we all love the crispy flavor – but not the extra fat! Philips Airfryer XL uses powerful hot air to fry your favorite food with a tablespoon or less of oil.

      The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results while draining excess fat.
      The patented starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly every time.

      Digital touchscreen interface lets you easily customize the setting to cook your food exactly as you want.

      Reduces fat for healthier meals and snacks

      * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer
      Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside

      Only Philip's starfish shaped pan provides the airflow needed to cook food faster and more evenly

      The Philips Airfryer makes it possible to enjoy food that's crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 75% less fat.

       

      How does it work?

      The unique Rapid Air technology from Philips allows you to prepare food using only air. Thanks to its unique combination of fast and precise circulating hot air, an optimal temperature balance and a grill element it allows you to fry, roast, bake or grill all kinds of delicious food. Because you are only using air for frying, it is much safer and it saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer. Thanks to the dishwasher-safe parts the Airfryer is also easy to clean!

      Why does the starfish shape matter to me?

      starfish technology
      The unique TurboStar technology and design in the bottom of the pan, circulates air 360° giving you the most evenly cooked food.

      non-starfish technolgoy
      Having no shape in the bottom decreases airflow and sometimes creates burnt food on the outside and undercooked food on the inside.
      All of our Airfryer models are tested at the Philips development center in Austria and held to the highest standards with regards to overall performance expectations.

      Family-size fryer

       

      With 50% more capacity than our compact Philips Airfryers, Airfryer XL can handle mealtime for the whole family. Feed up to four people – with easy cleanup, in the dishwasher or by hand, when you're through. 

      With 50% more capacity than our compact Philips Airfryers, Airfryer XL can handle mealtime for the whole family. Feed up to four people – with easy cleanup, in the dishwasher or by hand, when you’re through.

      Airfryer XL is fast and powerful with a touchscreen and smart preset buttons for the most popular dishes. Feeling creative? Check our Philips Airfryer app for tips and recipes. 

      Fast & easy to use

      Airfryer adjustable timer
      Airfryer XL is fast and powerful with a touchscreen and smart preset buttons for the most popular dishes. Feeling creative? Check our Philips Airfryer app for tips and recipes.

      Healthier frying

      Healthy and tasty results every time. Great tasting fries with up to 75% less fat.
      Quick clean basket

      Non-stick removable basket for easy cleanup.
      4x portions

      2.65lb cooking capacity serves 4 people.
      Dishwasher safe parts

      The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

      FAQs

