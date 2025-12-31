2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9925/01
HD9220/26B1
NA110/00
HD9200/91
HD9741/99
HD9721/06
HD9721/99
HD9721/96
HD9741/96
HD9621/06
HD9220/29
1x baking accessory
7x silicone muffin cups
Baking accessory. With the Philips Airfryer L baking kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The 1.3L capacity is great for making cupcakes, brownies, small cakes and other dishes. Enjoy!
Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone, you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!
Endless inspiration with Philips HomeID recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get.*
Reviews
Visit www.Philips.com/NutriU to see if NutriU is available in your country.