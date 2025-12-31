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All series

  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L
  • Baking Kit L

Discontinued

Airfryer AccessoryBaking Kit L

HD9925/01

Baking Kit L
The L Baking kit is the perfect accessory to expand the versatility of your Compact Airfryer. Cook and bake delicious lasagna, casseroles, curries, soups, cakes, muffins...and much more!
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Compatible products
Viva Collection

Viva Collection
Airfryer

HD9220/26B1

1000 Series

1000 Series
Philips Airfryer 1000 Series 3.4Qt

NA110/00

3000 Series

3000 Series
Airfryer L

HD9200/91

Premium

Premium
Airfryer

HD9741/99

Premium

Premium
Airfryer

HD9721/06

Premium

Premium
Airfryer

HD9721/99

Premium

Premium
Airfryer

HD9721/96

Premium

Premium
Airfryer

HD9741/96

Viva Collection

Viva Collection
Airfryer

HD9621/06

Viva Collection

Viva Collection
Airfryer

HD9220/29

Accessories to master baking recipes

Baking Kit L

  • 1x baking accessory

  • 7x silicone muffin cups

Baking accessory

Baking accessory

Baking accessory. With the Philips Airfryer L baking kit, you can make all your favorite baking recipes. The 1.3L capacity is great for making cupcakes, brownies, small cakes and other dishes. Enjoy!

7 silicone muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

7 silicone muffin cups to enjoy different baking dishes

Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone, you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

Daily inspiration for new recipes

Daily inspiration for new recipes

Endless inspiration with Philips HomeID recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get.*

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Visit www.Philips.com/NutriU to see if NutriU is available in your country.