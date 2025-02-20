Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • All the flavor, none of the hassle All the flavor, none of the hassle All the flavor, none of the hassle
    • Play Pause

      1000 Series Airfryer 1000 series 3.2L

      NA110/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      All the flavor, none of the hassle

      Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Simply dial up the time and temperature to enjoy delicious, healthy side dishes and snacks in under 15 minutes.

      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Airfryer

      Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      See all parts and accessories
      This product
      1000 Series
      - {discount-value}

      1000 Series

      Airfryer 1000 series 3.2L

      Total

      recurring payment

      All the flavor, none of the hassle

      • Easy to use
      • Time and energy saving
      • Less oil
      • Adjustable time & temperature
      Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

      Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

      Now you can make delicious, guilt-free food with virtually no need to add oil for healthy meals with no compromise on taste.

      12 cooking methods in one handy appliance

      12 cooking methods in one handy appliance

      Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. Easily adjust time and temperature for 12 different ways of cooking including quick reheating, defrosting and dehydrating.

      Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

      Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

      Discover thousands of free recipes and specific settings for your Airfryer. 93% of users say the HomeID app makes cooking easier.**

      Quick and easy cleanup

      Quick and easy cleanup

      Save time on cleanup with our non-stick StarPlate and pan that can be put in the dishwasher.

      3.4 Qt capacity for easy side dishes and snacks

      3.4 Qt capacity for easy side dishes and snacks

      The compact design is ideal for every kitchen large or small. Holds up to 14 oz of fries, 4 chicken drumsticks or 14 oz of vegetables in a 3.4 Qt pan

      Save time and lower your energy bills

      Save time and lower your energy bills

      Cook up to 50% faster & save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer instead of your oven.***

      Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

      Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

      Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. RapidAir technology with its unique Starfish design creates perfect air flow to cook quickly and tastily every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        1300 W
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V
        Frequency
        50 - 60 Hz
        Number in pack
        1
        Battery Product
        No

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Capacity
        3.2L
        Heat-resistant
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Transparent lid
        No
        Interface
        Analogue
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Keep warm function
        No
        Programs
        No
        Number of baskets
        1
        Removable basket
        Yes
        Timer
        Yes
        Remote control
        No
        Internet connectivity
        No
        Technology
        Rapid air technology
        Integrated on /off switch
        No
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        Yes
        Power light
        No
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Temperature indicator
        No
        Coolwall enclosure
        Yes
        Maximum temperature
        200
        Related Accessories 1
        2-Layer Cooking Set
        Related Accessories 2
        Baking Set
        Related Accessories 3
        Grill Set
        Non-stick coating
        Yes
        Warranty
        2
        Single or dual basket
        Single Basket
        Connectivity
        Non-connected

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        352mm
        Product Width
        257mm
        Product Height
        273mm
        Product Weight
        2.85 kg
        Product Dimension
        352 x 257 x 273 mm
        Package Length
        320mm
        Package Width
        320mm
        Package Height
        305mm
        Package Weight
        3.8kg
        Package Dimension
        320x320x305mm

      • Durability

        Case
        > 90% recycled materials
        Manual
        100% recycled paper

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
      Clippin

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • *Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer.
      • **Survey among HomeID users, 6000 respondents, 2021.
      • ***Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.

      Get Your Welcome Gift of 15% Off


      Sign up to enjoy:

      15% off your first purchase at Philips.com

      Get free shipping on all orders over $25

      Access exclusive offers and sales

      Subscribe phone

      * This field is mandatory

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now
      Back to top

      Payment

      We accept the following payment methods:

      Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
      PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
      American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
      Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

      Quick links

      Online Store Support
      Terms and conditions
      Search order
      About Philips
      Contact us
      Best Online Shop 2024 award
      © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.