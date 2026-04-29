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Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit L

Discontinued

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Airfryer AccessoryBaking Kit L

HD9925/01

Airfryer Accessory Baking Kit L

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

The L Baking kit is the perfect accessory to expand the versatility of your Compact Airfryer. Cook and bake delicious lasagna, casseroles, curries, soups, cakes, muffins...and much more!

  • PDF file
  • 26 July 2026

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