Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.

Our Wi-Fi and Alexa enabled Philips Essential Connected XL Airfryer allows you to cook your food to perfection every time no matter what you choose to make. Be inspired by hundreds of delicious everyday meals, recommended just for you, and control the process remotely through the free Philips Kitchen+ App. Crafted by our team of experts who have been perfecting airfryer technology for over 10 years, its patented “starfish” design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods using little to no added oil that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.