      5000 Series Airfryer 5000 Series XL

      HD9280/91

      Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.

      Our Wi-Fi and Alexa enabled Philips Essential Connected XL Airfryer allows you to cook your food to perfection every time no matter what you choose to make. Be inspired by hundreds of delicious everyday meals, recommended just for you, and control the process remotely through the free Philips Kitchen+ App. Crafted by our team of experts who have been perfecting airfryer technology for over 10 years, its patented "starfish" design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods using little to no added oil that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

      Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.

      Pair to Kitchen+ for the best cooking experience

      • 2.65lb/6.2L
      • 1.2Kg, 6.2L
      • Black
      • Connected
      Daily inspiration for new recipes based on your preferences

      Daily inspiration for new recipes based on your preferences

      Find hundreds* of tasty meals that you can cook with your Airfryer, paired with the HomeID App. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get. You can easily download our HomeID App from the Google Play Store or Apple Store and then pair it to your Airfryer.

      Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living every day

      Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living every day

      Discover hundreds of mouthwatering, tasty, quick, and healthy recipes for your Airfryer. HomeID recipes are curated by nutrition experts, making it easy to make the right choices every day.

      Step by step guidance for more elaborate recipes

      Step by step guidance for more elaborate recipes

      Unleash your inner chef and dare to cook a variety of meals that are tasty and healthy. The HomeID App will guide you every step of the way so that you can make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.

      Monitor the cooking from your phone or tablet

      Monitor the cooking from your phone or tablet

      Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer, and monitor the progress of your cooking – from the comfort of your couch. When your dish is done, you will receive an alert.

      Amazon Alexa compatible

      Amazon Alexa compatible

      Voice control enabled, compatible with Amazon Alexa.

      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

      Fry with up to 90% less fat*

      Fry with up to 90% less fat*

      The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

      14-in-1 Cooking functions

      14-in-1 Cooking functions

      The Philips Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, and many more.

      XL Size. For the whole family

      XL Size. For the whole family

      The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 1.2Kg capacity basket, combined with the 6.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 5 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.

      Touch screen with 7 presets

      Touch screen with 7 presets

      Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.

      Keep warm function

      Keep warm function

      Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

      Time and energy efficient

      Time and energy efficient

      Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.****

      Easy to use and clean

      Easy to use and clean

      All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1700  W
        Cord length
        31.5 in  m
        Capacity bowl
        6.2  l
        Voltage
        120  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        403x315x307  mm
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        15.1 x 15.1 x 14.2 inches
        Weight of product
        5.55  kg
        Weight appliance
        12.5  lb
        Weight of product
        12.5  lb

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Dishwasher safe
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Quickclean
        • LED display
        • Time control
        • Rapid Air technology

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Black & Dark silver
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Cooking Functions

        High air flow
        • • Fry
        • • Roast
        • • Grill
        • • Bake
        • • One-pot cooking
        • • Stir-fry
        • • Saute
        • • Cook from frozen
        • • Reheat
        • • Defrost
        • • Keep warm
        • • Dehydrate
        • • Toast
        • • Stew

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, troubleshooting, user manuals and tips

      • Number of recipes may vary per country
      • * Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
      • * * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
      • * * * Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages vary and differ per airfryer type and recipe.

