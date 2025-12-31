2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9270/91
Rapid Air technology
1.2Kg, 6.2L
Black
Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.
The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*
Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the HomeID app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.
Reviews
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer.
Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.
Available only in countries with a HomeID community.
Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.