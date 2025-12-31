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  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

Discontinued

3000 SeriesAirfryer XL

HD9270/91

Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the HomeID app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.
See all benefits

Thanks to Rapid Air technology

Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

  • Rapid Air technology

  • 1.2Kg, 6.2L

  • Black

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

Fry with up to 90% less fat*

Fry with up to 90% less fat*

The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the HomeID app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer.

  2. Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.

  3. Available only in countries with a HomeID community.

  4. Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.