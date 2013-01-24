XXL Collection
Up to 6 portions
Free shipping
2-5 business day delivery
30 days return guarantee
Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Compact Collection
2-4 portions
The only Airfryer with Fat Reduction Technology that reduces and captures excess fat from food, making it the healthiest way to fry
Cook 3 times faster than an oven***
Fits 1 bag of frozen of fries, or delicious meals for up to 4 people
Twin TurboStar technology combines a powerful motor and heater with our new fat removal technology. A 'tornado' of hot air melts away fat — capturing it all in the bottom of the Airfryer for easy disposal.
It's the only air fryer with fat removal technology that reduces and captures excess fat.’ at the end of the description
With a 2lb capacity you can now make delicious meals for up to 4 people every day. Fits 1 bag of frozen French fries and creates just as crispy as deep-fried results.
With instant heat-up, preset programs for the most popular dishes and a new QuickControl dial, cooking is faster, simpler and healthier than ever.
HD9925/00
HD9911/90
HD9905/00
HD9721/06
HD9721/99
HD9741/99
HD9650/96
*Based on fat captured in the basket, when cooking Pork belly for 20 min vs leading Air fryer brands
**Compared to fresh fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer
***Compared to cooking meat/pork chops, 6 pcs (1.7lbs) in a standard oven
© 2018 Gannett-Reviewed. All rights reserved.