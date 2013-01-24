  • Free shipping

      Take control of your meals

      As crispy as deep fried, captures and reduces fat others leave behind*

      Philips Premium Airfryers gives you advanced controls to make great-tasting meals that are virtually oil free with up to 90% less fat.** Frying with air makes food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside – without all that oil, mess and odor. Dishwasher safe for fast, easy cleanup.

      The only Airfryer with Fat Reduction Technology that reduces and captures excess fat from food, making it the healthiest way to fry

      Cook 3 times faster than an oven***

      Fits 1 bag of frozen of fries, or delicious meals for up to 4 people

      Airfryer XXL with dial

      Philips Premium Airfryer

      HD9741/96

      Philips shop price
      Explore Details
      Airfryer premium

      Philips Premium Airfryer

      HD9721/96

      Philips shop price
      Explore Details

      Tastier with Twin TurboStar

       

      Twin TurboStar technology combines a powerful motor and heater with our new fat removal technology. A 'tornado' of hot air melts away fat — capturing it all in the bottom of the Airfryer for easy disposal.
       

      It's the only air fryer with fat removal technology that reduces and captures excess fat.’ at the end of the description
      Small footprint, large capacity

       

      With a 2lb capacity you can now make delicious meals for up to 4 people every day. Fits 1 bag of frozen French fries and creates just as crispy as deep-fried results.
      Fast, easy & efficient

       

      With instant heat-up, preset programs for the most popular dishes and a new QuickControl dial, cooking is faster, simpler and healthier than ever.
      Be inspired with Philips Philips Kitchen+ App

      Healthy eating starts with easy Airfryer recipes. Download the app to see hundreds of the best Airfryer recipes, tips and recommendations.

      Do more than just fry’

      Now you can grill, bake, roast, toast and more. See how easy it is with these Philips favorite recipes
      See all recipes
      Healthiest way to fry

      Healthiest way to fry*

      Fat Reduction Technology makes great tasting fried food with up to 90% less fat.**
      quick clean

      Quick clean basket

      Clean the basket in less than 90 seconds.
      instant heat

      Instant heat

      No preheat necessary - start cooking right away.
      dishwasher safe parts

      Dishwasher safe parts

      The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket  are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
      *Based on fat content of chicken and pork compared to deep-fat frying and wok frying.
      **Fat content of chicken and pork compared to deep-fat frying and wok frying.

      *Based on fat captured in the basket, when cooking Pork belly for 20 min vs leading Air fryer brands

      **Compared to fresh fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer

      ***Compared to cooking meat/pork chops, 6 pcs (1.7lbs) in a standard oven

       

