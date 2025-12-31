2 year warranty
HD9911/90
Excellent grilling
Versatile cooking
Non-stick surface
Discover the new way of grilling your food thanks to the unique surface of this Airfryer Grill Pan. Due to the Rapid Air technology your food is cooked in a healthier way because you can cook with little or no oil. Additionally excess fat can drip away easily while grilling due to the pierced surface.
With the non-stick surface your grilled food is as easy to take out as to put it in. That way you get perfectly grilled meat and you could even prepare the most delicate types of food like fish and vegetables.
The surface is maximized compared to the normal basket so you can easily fry or grill a whole fish, a big steak or generous portions of vegetables.
Reviews
When baking fish, compared to the Philips Airfryer standard basket.