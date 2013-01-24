Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Avance Collection

    ProMix Handblender

    HR1670/92
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Powerful and Easy Control Powerful and Easy Control Powerful and Easy Control
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Avance Collection ProMix Handblender

      HR1670/92
      Overall Rating / 5

      Powerful and Easy Control

      Powerful and reliable 300w handblender with Speedtouch technology for intuitive speed selection and easy control. ProMix technology for optimal food flow and great blending results. Prepare your favorite recipes at the touch of a button. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $129.95

      Avance Collection ProMix Handblender

      Powerful and Easy Control

      Powerful and reliable 300w handblender with Speedtouch technology for intuitive speed selection and easy control. ProMix technology for optimal food flow and great blending results. Prepare your favorite recipes at the touch of a button. See all benefits

      Powerful and Easy Control

      Powerful and reliable 300w handblender with Speedtouch technology for intuitive speed selection and easy control. ProMix technology for optimal food flow and great blending results. Prepare your favorite recipes at the touch of a button. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $129.95

      Avance Collection ProMix Handblender

      Powerful and Easy Control

      Powerful and reliable 300w handblender with Speedtouch technology for intuitive speed selection and easy control. ProMix technology for optimal food flow and great blending results. Prepare your favorite recipes at the touch of a button. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all hand-blender

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        ProMix Handblender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Powerful and Easy Control

        All your favorite recipes at the touch of a button

        • 300W, SpeedTouch with Turbo
        • ProMix Titanium Technology
        • 2 times finer blending*
        • Up to 50% faster*
        SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

        SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

        Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up till you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favorite recipes at the touch of a button.

        1L ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

        1L ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

        Developed together with the prestigious Stuttgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular bar cage with wave shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

        Titanium coated blades: 6x harder than steel

        Titanium coated blades: 6x harder than steel

        Titanium layer coating (TiN) that makes the knife six times harder than a regular stainless steel knife and ensures great performance over time. Combined with optimized knife shape and unique ProMix triangular shape of the bar for the best blending results. It is food safe.

        Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

        Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

        Ergonomic soft touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip which allows for easy holding and maneuvering of the hand blender during use.

        Powerful 300W block safe motor for great blending results

        Powerful and reliable 300W motor that can drive a large variety of accessories to allow processing of almost any ingredient and deliver great results during food preparation.

        Single button release for easy assembly of accessories

        Simple, quick and easy attachment and detachment of the blending bar and all the accessories with the use of one finger.

        Unique triangular bar cage with special wave shape

        Unique triangular bar cage with special wave shape

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Recipe booklet
          • Beaker

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Europe

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Detachable shaft
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Turbo function
          • Variable speed

        • Service

          1-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity beaker
          1  L
          Cord length
          1.5  m
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Power
          300  W
          Voltage
          120  V

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          SAN plastic
          Material bar
          Metal
          Material blade
          Titanium
          Material of main body
          ABS plastic

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • *Compared to Philips Hand blender with bell-shaped blade chamber in internal test on tomato and uncooked vegetables
              masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

              Together, we'll make life better

                 

              We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

               

              Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

              Find out more
              Back to top

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
              PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
              Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
              American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
              Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact us