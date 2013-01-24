Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Powerful and Easy Control
Powerful and reliable 300w handblender with Speedtouch function for intuitive speed selection and easy control and ProMix technology for optimal food flow and great blending results. Prepare your favorite recipes at the touch of a button See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful and Easy Control
Powerful and reliable 300w handblender with Speedtouch function for intuitive speed selection and easy control and ProMix technology for optimal food flow and great blending results. Prepare your favorite recipes at the touch of a button See all benefits
Powerful and Easy Control
Powerful and reliable 300w handblender with Speedtouch function for intuitive speed selection and easy control and ProMix technology for optimal food flow and great blending results. Prepare your favorite recipes at the touch of a button See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful and Easy Control
Powerful and reliable 300w handblender with Speedtouch function for intuitive speed selection and easy control and ProMix technology for optimal food flow and great blending results. Prepare your favorite recipes at the touch of a button See all benefits