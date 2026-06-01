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    Philips Support

    How secure is the data stored and transmitted on my Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor?

    Published on 01 June 2026
    The Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor transmits and stores all data securely using up-to-date industry standard encryption technologies. We continuously monitor and update our security solution as the technology develops. The transmitted audio/video data is not stored on our servers. All saved videos and snapshots are stored in the user’s mobile devices.
     

    Is the Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor hacker-proof?

    Philips does everything to prevent hacking and issue updates. Please make sure that you always use the latest app software and the latest baby monitor firmware. If you lose your smart device, reset the baby monitor to remove any connections to it. You can also log in on the app from another smart device and delete your account. If you are the only administrator, all guest users will be disconnected from the baby monitor too.
     

    The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD971/37 , SCD973/37 , SCD971/26 .

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