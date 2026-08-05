Philips Support Can I connect my baby camera to a parent unit of another baby monitor?

No. A Philips Avent parent unit can only be paired with the baby unit that was included in the same package.

For example:

A parent unit from a Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor (SCD92X or SCD95X) cannot be paired with a Philips Avent Connected Baby Camera (SCD64X).

Units from different models cannot be paired. For example, an SCD95X parent unit cannot be paired with an SCD97X baby unit.

For the Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor (SCD95X) and Philips Avent Premium Connected Baby Monitor (SCD97X), an official Philips replacement parent unit or baby unit can be paired with your existing unit where replacement units are available.

To view more than one baby camera or baby unit, connect them through the Philips Avent Baby Monitor+ app, provided your baby monitor supports the app.