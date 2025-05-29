Philips Lumea No1 worldwide, now available in the US¹
Long-lasting hair-free smooth skin²
Gentle and effective use, even on sensitive areas
Lumea uses warm, gentle light pulses to put the hair to sleep. You will see visible results after only 2 treatments³.
The only Lumea with 4 attachments, for each part of your body
The Lumea 9000 Series with SenseIQ. Philips' signature combination of SmartSkin sensors that measure your skin tone and support you in selecting the best setting for a comfortable, gentle treatment. Attachments designed for each curve of your body.
Fast results
More than 90% hair removal in 3 treatments⁴
Treat every two weeks for the first four treatments, then save time by touching-up once a month. That's it, it takes only 11 minutes to cover both lower legs⁵.
Proven results
Long-lasting smoothness⁶
Salon-like hair removal adapted for safe and gentle use in the comfort of your home. Clinically tested and proven.
4 attachments
Body, face, bikini and underarm attachment
Fast, convenient treatment for the whole body with specialized attachments. Our face attachment (for females) has a unique filter for gentle treatment on the face below the cheekbones
Gentle and effective for long-lasting hair reduction***
Lumea IPL uses unique warm, gentle SmartPulse light technology to put hair to rest, preventing it from growing back for long-lasting smooth skin. It only takes you 3 treatments to achieve up to 90% hair reduction on lower legs****. You can enjoy salon like hair removal adapted for safe and gentle use in the comfort of your home.
SmartSkin Sensor for safe and comfortable use
Our SenseIQ technology is here for a personalized hair removal treatment. The skin contact sensor ensures you have skin contact, avoids flashing in the eyes and making sure you do not need goggles. The SmartSkin sensor suggests right intensity for gentle use for comfort in every flash.
4 attachments designed for your body, face, bikini & armpit
Unique curved attachments ensures optimal skin contact for gentle treatment. The body attachment is curved for treating large areas like legs. It also enables faster treatment with our largest window. The face filter is designed for extra care for gentle use on delicate facial skin*****. Two precision attachments for hygienic and effective use on bikini and underarm areas.
Less treatment time frees you for what truly matters.
Treat every two weeks for the first four treatments, then save time by touching-up once a month. That's it, it takes only 11 minutes to cover both lower legs******.
Suitable for a range of skin tones and hair colors
IPL requires contrast between the pigments in the hair color and the skin tone and therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to medium brown. Check the chart to see if it's suitable for you. Choose from five light intensity settings to tailor your treatment so it’s most comfortable for you.
We've got you covered
Over 14 years of IPL research and development
Developed in cooperation with dermatologists and tested with more than 3000 women. Chosen by over 6 million consumers worldwide, making us the No.1 IPL brand globally¹.
90 Day Money Back Guarantee
We are confident that you will love your Philips Lumea IPL, but after 90 Days of use if you aren’t fully satisfied, for whatever reason, you can return and get a full refund.
Lumea IPL 9000
Our gentle, fast and effective way to remove body hair.
Get more out of your Lumea IPL
Make managing your routine easier with the Lumea IPL App. It offers a personalized schedule, smart reminders, and useful tips to help you stay organized and on track with your goals. Download the app and get started with our how-to videos, and unlock extra warranty.