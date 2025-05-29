Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    BRI984 - Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ
    reviews

    BRI984 - Lumea IPL 9000 Series IPL Hair removal device with SenseIQ

    Long lasting hair-free smooth skin*

    Suggested retail price

    This product is discontinued
    See all models
    Philips Lumea No1 worldwide, now available in the US¹

    Long-lasting hair-free smooth skin²

    Gentle and effective use, even on sensitive areas

    Lumea uses warm, gentle light pulses to put the hair to sleep. You will see visible results after only 2 treatments³.

    The only Lumea with 4 attachments, for each part of your body

    The Lumea 9000 Series with SenseIQ. Philips' signature combination of SmartSkin sensors that measure your skin tone and support you in selecting the best setting for a comfortable, gentle treatment. Attachments designed for each curve of your body.

    Standard product photograph Alternative product photograph Alternative product photograph

    Fast results

    More than 90% hair removal in 3 treatments⁴

    Treat every two weeks for the first four treatments, then save time by touching-up once a month. That's it, it takes only 11 minutes to cover both lower legs⁵.

    Proven results

    Long-lasting smoothness⁶

    Salon-like hair removal adapted for safe and gentle use in the comfort of your home. Clinically tested and proven.

    4 attachments

    Body, face, bikini and underarm attachment

    Fast, convenient treatment for the whole body with specialized attachments. Our face attachment (for females) has a unique filter for gentle treatment on the face below the cheekbones

    User guide Product sheet
    Feature image

    Gentle and effective for long-lasting hair reduction***

    Lumea IPL uses unique warm, gentle SmartPulse light technology to put hair to rest, preventing it from growing back for long-lasting smooth skin. It only takes you 3 treatments to achieve up to 90% hair reduction on lower legs****. You can enjoy salon like hair removal adapted for safe and gentle use in the comfort of your home.

    Feature image

    SmartSkin Sensor for safe and comfortable use

    Our SenseIQ technology is here for a personalized hair removal treatment. The skin contact sensor ensures you have skin contact, avoids flashing in the eyes and making sure you do not need goggles. The SmartSkin sensor suggests right intensity for gentle use for comfort in every flash​.

    Feature image

    4 attachments designed for your body, face, bikini & armpit

    Unique curved attachments ensures optimal skin contact for gentle treatment. The body attachment is curved for treating large areas like legs. It also enables faster treatment with our largest window. The face filter is designed for extra care for gentle use on delicate facial skin*****. Two precision attachments for hygienic and effective use on bikini and underarm areas.

    Feature image

    Less treatment time frees you for what truly matters.

    Treat every two weeks for the first four treatments, then save time by touching-up once a month. That's it, it takes only 11 minutes to cover both lower legs******.

    Feature image

    Suitable for a range of skin tones and hair colors

    IPL requires contrast between the pigments in the hair color and the skin tone and therefore works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from fair to medium brown. Check the chart to see if it's suitable for you. Choose from five light intensity settings to tailor your treatment so it’s most comfortable for you.

    We've got you covered

    Over 14 years of IPL research and development

    Over 14 years of IPL research and development

    Developed in cooperation with dermatologists and tested with more than 3000 women. Chosen by over 6 million consumers worldwide, making us the No.1 IPL brand globally¹.

    90 Day Money Back Guarantee

    90 Day Money Back Guarantee

    We are confident that you will love your Philips Lumea IPL, but after 90 Days of use if you aren’t fully satisfied, for whatever reason, you can return and get a full refund.

    video banner

    Lumea IPL 9000

    Our gentle, fast and effective way to remove body hair.

    Stay on track

    Get more out of your Lumea IPL

    Make managing your routine easier with the Lumea IPL App. It offers a personalized schedule, smart reminders, and useful tips to help you stay organized and on track with your goals. Download the app and get started with our how-to videos, and unlock extra warranty.

    Learn More

    Customer service and support

    Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

    CustomerSupport

    Support homepage

    Find all support topics and more

    MagnifyingGlass

    Find your product

    Search by model number and find product-specific information

    Clippin

    Shop parts and accessories

    Find your product parts and accessories

    Compare all Lumea IPL Hair Removal Devices

    Compare
    BRI984 - Lumea IPL 9000 Series
    BRI984 - Lumea IPL 9000 Series

    Disclaimers

    ¹ Source: Market leader research institute, retail value MAT Dec ’24. Excluding US. 
    ² Measured on lower legs at 12-month follow-up, 84% of participants agree or strongly agree.
    ³ On lower legs, 81% of participants agree or strongly agree. Results vary per area.
    Median results on lower legs.
    Median results on women.
    With ongoing monthly touch-ups following the indicated treatment schedule.
    * Measured on lower legs at 12-month follow-up, 84% of participants agree or strongly agree
    ** Bi-weekly treatments vs weekly treatments of other leading brands in first 4 weeks
    *** With ongoing monthly touch-ups following the indicated treatment schedule
    **** Median results on women
    ***** Below the cheekbone
    ****** Based on average female and lowest intensity setting

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:

    Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
    PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
    American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
    Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

    Quick links

    Online Store Support
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    About Philips
    Contact us
    Best Online Shop 2024 award
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.