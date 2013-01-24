Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Philips Avent

    Soothie snuggle

    SCF347/03
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • Baby’s first friend Baby’s first friend Baby’s first friend
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Soothie snuggle

      SCF347/03
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Baby’s first friend

      Philips Avent Soothie snuggle is a plush toy with Soothie, the pacifier used by healthcare professionals to calm newborns. Toy is soft, lightly weighted to help make babies feel secure. It's easy to find & hold. Detachable for easy cleaning See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $14.99

      Philips Avent Soothie snuggle

      Baby’s first friend

      Philips Avent Soothie snuggle is a plush toy with Soothie, the pacifier used by healthcare professionals to calm newborns. Toy is soft, lightly weighted to help make babies feel secure. It's easy to find & hold. Detachable for easy cleaning See all benefits

      Baby’s first friend

      Philips Avent Soothie snuggle is a plush toy with Soothie, the pacifier used by healthcare professionals to calm newborns. Toy is soft, lightly weighted to help make babies feel secure. It's easy to find & hold. Detachable for easy cleaning See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $14.99

      Philips Avent Soothie snuggle

      Baby’s first friend

      Philips Avent Soothie snuggle is a plush toy with Soothie, the pacifier used by healthcare professionals to calm newborns. Toy is soft, lightly weighted to help make babies feel secure. It's easy to find & hold. Detachable for easy cleaning See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all pacifiers

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Soothie snuggle

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Baby’s first friend

        Includes Soothie, used by healthcare professionals

        • Plush toy and Soothie
        • 0m+
        • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
        • 1x snuggle & 1x 0-3M Soothie
        Cuddly soft plush toy with Soothie

        Cuddly soft plush toy with Soothie

        Cuddly soft plush toy included with our Soothie. Soothie is made of soft, flexible silicone and is used in hospitals.

        Distributed in hospitals in the USA

        Distributed in hospitals in the USA

        Trusted by healthcare professionals to calm newborns, Soothies are distributed in hospitals in the USA.*

        Made of BPA-free, durable, medical grade silicone

        Made of BPA-free, durable, medical grade silicone

        The pacifier is made of BPA-free, durable, yet flexible medical grade silicone.

        Detachable for easy cleaning

        Detachable for easy cleaning

        Plush toy easily detaches from Soothie and both are easy to clean.

        Soothie can be cleaned and sterilized separately

        Soothie can be cleaned and sterilized separately

        Plush toy can be machine or hand washed. Soothie can be cleaned in dishwasher, a sterilizer or in boiling water. Feel good knowing it is always clean and safe for your little one.

        Helps you and your baby find the pacifier

        Helps you and your baby find the pacifier

        No more hunting and searching for Soothies! The plush toy makes Soothie easy to find.

        Plush toy helps keep Soothie in place

        Plush toy helps keep Soothie in place

        Plush toy is soft and lightly weighted, which helps keep Soothie close to baby. This helps keep it and the Soothie in place while keeping baby company.

        Plush toy is compatible with all Philips Avent pacifiers

        Plush toy is compatible with all Philips Avent pacifiers

        Plush toy is compatible with all Philips Avent Soothies and pacifiers, so you can mix and match and create the product that is right for baby.

        Pick your favorite or collect all four adorable characters

        Pick your favorite or collect all four adorable characters

        Plush toy is a friendly first companion for baby. Choose from four adorable characters: giraffe, monkey, elephant or seal.

        Technical Specifications

        • What is included

          Soothie snuggle
          1  pcs
          0-3M Soothie SCF190/01
          1  pcs

        • Safety

          BPA-free
          Yes

        • Hygiene

          Easy to clean
          Yes
          Soothie can be sterilized
          Yes
          Soothie is dishwasher safe
          Yes
          Plush toy is machine washable
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • No 1 global pacifier brand
            • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
            • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
            masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

            Together, we'll make life better

               

            We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

             

            Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

            Find out more
            Back to top

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
            PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
            American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
            Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us