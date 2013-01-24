Home
    HR2371/05
      Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enables you to prepare fresh pasta and noodles from scratch without spending a lot time. With compact size, it can easily fit into your kitchen and storage.

      Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enables you to prepare fresh pasta and noodles from scratch without spending a lot time. With compact size, it can easily fit into your kitchen and storage. See all benefits

      Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enables you to prepare fresh pasta and noodles from scratch without spending a lot time. With compact size, it can easily fit into your kitchen and storage. See all benefits

      Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enables you to prepare fresh pasta and noodles from scratch without spending a lot time. With compact size, it can easily fit into your kitchen and storage. See all benefits

        Fresh, quick pasta the way you like

        Add ingredients and it automatically does the rest

        • Fresh pasta and noodles in 18 minutes
        Automatically kneads dough and shapes pasta

        Automatically kneads dough and shapes pasta

        With the optimized mechanism, the Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker not only enables a fast and automatic mixing, kneading and extruding process in just 18 minutes, but also guarantees good texture and taste of the pasta and noodles.

        Compact size

        Compact size

        Seamless and compact design. You can keep it on the countertop or store in the cabinet without occupying a lot space.

        Detachable parts for easy assembly and cleaning

        Detachable parts for easy assembly and cleaning

        With detachable components, Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker can easily be installed, dismantled and cleaned.

        Integrated storage drawer for shaping discs and power cord

        Integrated storage drawer for shaping discs and power cord

        The smart built-in storage for shaping discs and power cord allows you to keep your kitchen tidy and neat at all times.

        3 classic pasta types including spaghetti, penne, fetuccine

        3 classic pasta types including spaghetti, penne, fetuccine

        To create your favorite pasta shapes, simply attach one of the pasta shaping discs to the pasta maker. With the machine there are 3 default classic shaping discs for Spaghetti, Penne and Fettuccini. The shaping discs enable the double extrusion process to ensure smooth pasta and noodles consistently.

        Free recipe book full of inspiring ideas

        Free recipe book full of inspiring ideas

        Accompanying the machine there is a colorful recipe book created by culinary experts giving inspiration for homemade fresh and delicious pasta and noodles.

        Make 400 grams of fresh pasta and noodles in just 18 minutes

        We’ve made it easier to make homemade pasta. Now, with the fully automatic Philips Pasta Maker, you can make fresh pasta and noodles much more often.

        The unique design stirring bar ensures flour is mixed evenly

        With angled multi-pins, the stirring bar ensures the flour and liquid is mixed evenly and thoroughly from every corner in the mixing chamber.

        The long kneading tube is great for smooth and elastic dough

        The long kneading tube guarantees an optimal kneading process, resulting in perfect and bouncy dough.

        Add your favorite ingredients for your own flavors

        By using different flour e.g. whole wheat, durum, spelt, you can make your favorite pasta healthier. You can also add extra flavor by using various vegetable juices for instance carrot, beet and spinach.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Cleaning tool
          • Measuring cup
          • Recipe booklet

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Number of shaping mouths
          3
          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Safety lock

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1  m
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Power
          150  W
          Voltage
          120  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          400 x 230 x 323  mm
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          350 x 135 x 287  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          6,4  kg
          Weight of product
          4.7  kg

        • Design

          Color
          Black
          Color of control panel
          black

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Plastic
          Material of main body
          Plastic

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

