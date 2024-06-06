2 year warranty
SCY906/04
4 Bottles
11oz/330ml
Fast Flow Nipple
6m+
The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.
Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.
4.6
of 5
553
Reviews
Seawitch
06/06/2024
US
A dream!
If I could give these more than 5 stars I would! I bought two sets of these bottles for my twins and I am so HAPPY I did. My daughter spits up constantly, especially after each burping, one use of these bottles and she didn't spill a drop, nor did she spit up. I am so thankful for these bottles.
Pros
No dripping, easy to use/clean, sleek design, affordable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY906/04 Natural Response Baby Bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCY906/04 Natural Response Baby Bottle
Bree
30/04/2023
US
Part of promotion
Avent natural baby bottles
My newborn loves these avent bottles That I received from the stellar product testing panel. They are easy for him to hold and easy for him to maintain the flow of milk during feedings. Absolutely recommends.
This review was made for SCY906/03 Natural Response Baby Bottle
This review was made for SCY906/03 Natural Response Baby Bottle
Sovereign
06/04/2023
US
Part of promotion
game changer especially for infant to tod stage
Let me start by saying if you don't have this 11-ounce bottle I need you to RUN not walk, and go buy it from your nearest seller!!!! It's truly helped me feed my 9-month-old. She's transitioning and compared to other bottles in the 8-9 ounce range it's slimmer, providing more independence and an overall easier drink for baby. To be completely honest as a mother I love and appreciate that! It allows more food and a natural flow. I can fit 2 scoops of oatmeal cereal, 5 scoops per 2oz of water, and still add blended fruit or give her an entire smoothie. Since it's a longer bottle that gives the baby ability to lay back and fully tilt the bottle whether it's by the bottle's slim sides or holding the bottom of it, yes! It's that easy to handle!! If you have more of an independent pandemic baby haha I recommend the use of this bottle at 5 months with a baby pillow under their neck for support, with you in the room of course! She has no problem sucking, everything flows smoothly through the nipple and she finishes the bottle in 8 minutes watching tv, 6 if she's hangry! It's fairly easy to clean. You can use a baby bottle brush or a good dual-sided sponge as the bottle maintains that squeaky clean plastic feel and when it dries baby has a solid non-slip grip from start to finish! I did receive this product as part of the Stellar Review Testing Panel nonetheless, THIS IS THEE BOTTLE MOMMA! Need I say more?
This review was made for SCY906/03 Natural Response Baby Bottle
This review was made for SCY906/03 Natural Response Baby Bottle
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011