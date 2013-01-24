Most women start to express milk after 6 months, but there might be circumstances when you need to at an earlier stage. To express milk, a breast pump is used. A breast pump is a useful tool that can help you continue nursing throughout your breastfeeding journey.

Some moms find expressing milk useful in the beginning, especially if their baby is having trouble latching as this helps to initiate their milk supply.

Once they’ve established breastfeeding, other moms find it useful to express milk so their partner can help with night feeds, or if they’re returning to work.

Whatever your needs, think of expressing milk as a way to breastfeed with more flexibility.