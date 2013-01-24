Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Philips Avent

    Double electric breast pump

    SCF334/22
    Avent
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Avent
    • More milk in less time, comfortably More milk in less time, comfortably More milk in less time, comfortably
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Philips Avent Double electric breast pump

      SCF334/22
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      More milk in less time, comfortably

      The Double Electric Breast Pump is ideal if you don't have much time. Reduce your expression time & sit comfortably as the soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The pump is quiet & easy to set up, personalize, use & clean. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $199.99

      Philips Avent Double electric breast pump

      More milk in less time, comfortably

      The Double Electric Breast Pump is ideal if you don't have much time. Reduce your expression time & sit comfortably as the soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The pump is quiet & easy to set up, personalize, use & clean. See all benefits

      More milk in less time, comfortably

      The Double Electric Breast Pump is ideal if you don't have much time. Reduce your expression time & sit comfortably as the soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The pump is quiet & easy to set up, personalize, use & clean. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $199.99

      Philips Avent Double electric breast pump

      More milk in less time, comfortably

      The Double Electric Breast Pump is ideal if you don't have much time. Reduce your expression time & sit comfortably as the soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The pump is quiet & easy to set up, personalize, use & clean. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all breast-pumps

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories

        Double electric breast pump

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        More milk in less time, comfortably

        Double electric breast pump with 2 cushion sizes

        • Express more milk in less time
        • Includes soft massage cushion
        • Large cushion with extra power
        • Travel bag and 2 bottles
        Reduce expression time with double pumping

        Reduce expression time with double pumping

        Reduce expression time with double pumping compared to single pumping.

        Choose the most effective and comfortable setting for you

        Choose the most effective and comfortable setting for you

        When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.

        Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

        Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

        Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.

        Power cushion for extra suction

        Power cushion for extra suction

        Choose the power cushion for the moments you need a stronger suction.

        More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

        More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

        The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.

        Few separate parts and intuitive design

        Few separate parts and intuitive design

        Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime. Closed system, no milk spillage in the tubes. Designed for hygienic expressing.

        Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

        Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

        The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Designed to let you express quietly

        Designed to let you express quietly

        Designed for discreet expression, anytime.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Material

          Breast pump
          BPA free* (food contact parts only)
          Bottle
          • BPA free*
          • Polypropylene
          Nipple
          • BPA free*
          • Silicone

        • What is included

          Breast pump body
          2  pcs
          Base unit incl. tubing
          1  pcs
          Large massage cushion (25mm)
          2 pcs (A smaller size cushion is available separately)
          Power cushion (27mm)
          2 pcs
          Natural bottle 4oz
          2  pcs
          Extra soft newborn flow nipple
          2  pcs
          Travel cover
          2  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          2  pcs
          Travel bag
          1  pcs
          Breast pad sample packs
          1 pack (2pcs)

        • Design

          Breast pump design
          Compact design
          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • Ease of use

          Breast pump use
          • Easy cleaning
          • Fully compatible range
          • Intuitive assembly

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Functions

          More milk in less time
          The perfect time saver
          No leaning forward
          Sit in a comfortable position
          Settings
          • 3 Expression settings
          • 1 Stimulation mode
          Soft massage cushion
          Gentle stimulation

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • More milk in less time: Reduce expression time with double pumping compared to single pumping.
              • 60% of US breastfeeding mothers preferred the Philips Avent Comfort Double electric breast pump for comfort when expressing vs 29% of mothers who preferred the Medela in Style-Independent home placement test among 76 mothers in USA, August 2012. Medela is a registered trademark of Medela Holding AG
              • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011
              masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

              Together, we'll make life better

                 

              We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

               

              Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

              Find out more
              Back to top

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
              PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
              Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
              American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
              Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact us