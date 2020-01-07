2 year warranty
Includes convenient adaptors
180ml/6oz
10 pcs
Philips Avent storage cups have a lid that creates a secure seal for safe storage and transport.
To track easily dates and contents.
For easy storage.
4.1
of 5
22
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
IRI12151
07/01/2020
US
Philips employee
Verified buyer
It's a well designed product
[Employee of philipsglobal] It hold liquid without leakage and it's great for holding baby food.
Pros
Easy to organize and leak proof. Perfect size for mike or baby food.
Cons
Not enough adaptor in case of traveling and no place to wash and reuse the adaptor.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage cups
PatH
22/03/2016
US
Seamless Transfer Into Bottle
Agreed to test these out in exchange to review them and I am very happy I did. These cups are so much more convenient than the bags we were using before. Many times when I tried to pour milk from a bag into a new bottle I would spill some, however anytime I poured out of these cups into a bottle it was seamless. I am very happy that we have these.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage cups
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage cups
ValM
01/03/2016
US
This product holds a lot of milk!
I received free samples of these breast milk storage cups to review and I must say it is a great product! I like that they hold a large amount of milk and are sterile and freezer safe. They store easily and work very well for me and my baby!
This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage cups
This review was made for SCF618/10 Breast milk storage cups
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.