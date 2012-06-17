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  • Designed for Comfort
  • Designed for Comfort
  • Designed for Comfort
  • Designed for Comfort
  • Designed for Comfort
  • Designed for Comfort
  • Designed for Comfort
  • Designed for Comfort

Discontinued

Philips AventSingle electronic breast pump

SCF302/01

3.5
| (11) Reviews
Designed for Comfort
The unique Philips Avent BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF302/01 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Breast pump inspired by nature

Designed for Comfort

Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

Learns and continues your pumping rhythm

Electronic memory learns and at the touch of a button, continues your personal pumping rhythm.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

11

Reviews

2

17/06/2012

US

US

Absolutely love my breast pump!

I absolutely love this breast pump and it has been a lifesaver through two babies. I would highly recommend this pump. It efficiently extracts your milk, it's comfortable, portable and quick. I've been very happy with this product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF302/01 Single electronic breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF302/01 Single electronic breast pump

13/10/2011

US

US

This product has great features, the best pump I purchased

the best pump ever, very easy to use and clean and is very handy very much comfortable even in travel also works best with the batteries, totally awasome product. also the customer service is the best. My earlier pump was not working I also got the best service ever. Would definately recommed this product also very much cost effective as compared to other products in brest pump...

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF302/01 Single electronic breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF302/01 Single electronic breast pump

09/10/2011

US

US

Love this product, wish I'd gotten the dual though.

My only complaint about this product is that I had only one! I wish I'd gotten the dual pump just so I could be that much more efficient, and "even". I found the quality was great and I put this pump through heck. I would invest in the carrying case as well! This pump travelled everywhere with me. From the office x-mas party to work to family dinners. It was small and quiet enough to be discreet :) I also love how it attached right to the bottle so there's no risk of contamination or loss of nutrients. And with no bags it's more eco-friendly than alot of other options.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF302/01 Single electronic breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF302/01 Single electronic breast pump

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 