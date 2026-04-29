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2 year warranty
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Breast pumps & care
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Philips Avent Single electronic breast pump
Discontinued
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User manual
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Other Questions (1)
Is it safe to use discolored Philips Avent product parts?
Can I get a refund on my Philips Avent breast pump?
How to set up your Philips Avent breast pump?
How often should I replace silicone Philips Avent parts?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
When should I buy a breast pump?
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My Philips Avent breast pump won't switch on
My Avent breast pump leaks where it connects to the bottle
Milk gets trapped behind my Philips Avent massage cushion
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