Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Philips warrants its products for a specific period of time after the date of purchase. Defects due to faulty materials and workmanship will be repaired or replaced at the expense of Philips, as long as a valid proof of purchase is provided within the qualifying period. Damage from the use of unauthorized replacement parts will void this warranty. The user should strictly adhere to all instructions included in the user manual and should abstain from any actions or uses that are deemed as unnecessary or which are warned against in the user manual. If the product is used within a country where use is not intended, voltage conversion may be necessary. Philips cannot be held responsible for powering failures due to improper voltage supply to the appliance.
The following table shows the warranty period for various product categories:
Warranty period per product category
|
Main Category
|
Sub Category
|
Warranty Period
|
Personal care
|
Men's shaving & grooming
|
24 months
|
|
Women's beauty
|
24 months
|
|
Sonicare toothbrushes & airfloss
|
24 months*
|
|
Light therapy / wake up lights
|
24 months
|
|
Toothbrush & shaving replacement heads
|
No warranty
|
|
Personal care accessories
|
No warranty
|
Mother and child care
|
Electric breast pumps
|
24 months
|
|
Manual breast pumps
|
No warranty
|
|
Bottles & bottle accessories
|
No warranty
|
|
Baby monitors
|
24 months
|
|
Electric sterilizers & bottle warmers
|
24 months
|
|
Pacifiers & teethers
|
No warranty
|
|
Bags & gift sets
|
No warranty
|
Household products
|
Saeco espresso
|
12 months
|
|
Senseo coffee pod system
|
12 months
|
|
Kitchen Appliances
|
12 months
|
|
Air Purifier, Air Humidifier
|
24 Months
|
Sleep and respiratory care
|
Deep Sleep Headband
|
24 Months
|
|
Deep Sleep Headband Replacement Sensors
|
No warranty
|
|
Snoring Relief Band
|
24 Months
|
|
Better Sleep Program
|
No warranty
The warranty begins on the date of purchase and expires at the end of the period indicated above. A valid proof of purchase (POP) is required. The Philips warranty applies when the product has been handled properly for its intended use, and was used in accordance with the operating instructions.
The warranty does not cover for the losses consequent in nature, including but not limited to loss of data or loss of business. Certain exclusions apply to the warranty.
You may be able to get additional warranty on some products.
If your product is not functioning as it should, we would like to help you out with our troubleshooting articles which can be found by searching on our Support Home with the model number of your product. In case this is not helpful, we are offering the following solutions:
Visit our customer support section for any questions on your Philips product, accessories, registration, user manuals or warranty information.
You can also contact our Philips Customer Service team for additional support via phone or chat.
Simply have the following information at hand when contacting us:
1. The physical product, which contains the serial number
2. Your proof of purchase that shows the date of purchase and where you purchased the product from
Having Issues with your Philips Sonicare product?
Try our Philips Sonicare troubleshooting & warranty replacement self-service tool
Looking for support for your Sonicare toothbrush?
We’re here to help!
Philips products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver high-quality performance, ease of use and ease of installation. If you encounter any difficulties while using your product, we recommend that you first consult the user manual or the information in the support section of this website, where (depending on the product type) you may find a downloadable user manual, frequently asked questions, instruction videos or a support forum.
In the unlikely event of a failure of the product, Philips will arrange for your Philips product to be serviced, free-of-charge when you inform us of the defect within the warranty period, provided that the product was used in accordance with the user manual (e.g. in the intended environment). For some product categories a partner company of Philips is the warrantor of the product; please check the documentation supplied with your product.
If you offer your product for service in the USA, but you purchased the product abroad, Philips will endeavor to have your product serviced against the warranty terms of the country where you purchased the product.
This warranty policy only applies to consumer products. For professional products the warranty terms of the sale- or purchase agreement applies.
The warranty period starts on the date of purchase as stated on your proof-of-purchase and expires at the end of the period indicated in the section “Warranty period” below. If you require service but you lost your proof-of-purchase or the retailer is unknown to Philips (e.g. a seller on an on-line auction channel), the warranty period shall be deemed to have started three months from the date of manufacture indicated on the product or derived from the serial number. If you require service for products without production date or serial number on the product a valid proof-of-purchase is required.
Where a repair is not possible or not commercially viable, Philips may arrange for a new or refurbished product of similar functionality, or do a refund up to full purchase price of the product plus tax (subject to terms and conditions). After a repair, firmware upgrade or replacement the warranty period will continue from the date of the original purchase.
The warranty does not cover consequential damages (including but not limited to loss of data or loss of income), nor compensation for activities done by yourself, such as regular maintenance, installing firmware updates or saving or restoring data.
The warranty excludes, or does not apply:
- If the proof-of-purchase has been altered in any way or is made illegible.
- If the model number, serial number or production date code on the product has been altered, removed or made illegible.
- Damage caused by service performed by anyone other than Company Approved Service Location.
- If the defect is the result of excessive use outside the intended purpose, e.g. non-stop use in a commercial environment.
- If the defect is caused by abuse of the product or by environmental conditions that are not in conformance with the user manual of the product.
- If the defect is caused by connecting peripherals, additional equipment or accessories other than those recommended in the user manual.
- If the unit has been damaged, including but not limited to damage by animals, lightning, abnormal voltage, fire, natural disaster, transportation or water (unless the user manual expressly states that the product may be rinsed).
- For normal wear and tear defects, or by their nature consumable parts (e.g. vacuum cleaner bags, or filter cartridges.
- If the product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured or approved for use in the country where you use the product, which might occur when you imported the product.
- If the product does not function properly due to problems with access to, or connection with service providers, such as interruptions in the access networks (e.g. TV cable, satellite or internet), faults on the subscriber's or the correspondent's line, local network fault (cabling, file server, user's line) and faults in the transmission network (interference, scrambling, faults or poor network quality).
- To third party applications used on- or with your products.
In order to avoid unnecessary inconvenience, we advise you to read the user manual carefully and/or consult the support section of this web site before contacting your dealer or Philips. To obtain service within the warranty period please contact the consumer contact center via one of the contact methods indicated on this web site. When your product is no longer within warranty, in some countries, you can contact the nearest authorized service center directly. If available, you can find the addresses of the service centers on this website.
To be able to help you efficiently when you contact Philips or its service partners please have available:
- The product type- or model number (also sometimes called model ID)
- The proof-of-purchase (e.g. original invoice or cash receipt) indicating the date of purchase, dealer name and model number of the product; and
- The product serial number or production date code as specified on the product. The model number, the serial number or production date code (if available) can be found in the battery compartment or on the back or bottom of the product.
Warranty period
The warranty period in the USA for the product categories mentioned in the heading of this warranty policy is 12 months, with the following exceptions:
|
Exception
|
Warranty period
|
Automotive car lamps (are “wear and tear” products, so the legal warranty period does not apply)
|
We still offer a warranty period as follows:
|
· Xenon Lamp
|
Warranty is 2 years or 30 000 Miles whichever is shorter
|
· Standard Halogen, Hiper and Signaling lamps
|
Warranty is 1 years or 15 000 Miles whichever is shorter
|
· High performance Halogen
|
Warranty is 3 months or 3 750 Miles whichever is shorter
|
Monitors
|
48 Months Advance Replacement
|
Refurbished Monitors
|
90 Days Repair
|
Water Care
|
|
|
24 months