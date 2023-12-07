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  • Ultimate protection for your breast milk
  • Ultimate protection for your breast milk
  • Ultimate protection for your breast milk
  • Ultimate protection for your breast milk
  • Ultimate protection for your breast milk
  • Ultimate protection for your breast milk

Discontinued

Philips AventBreast milk storage bags

SCF603/25

2.6
| (9) Reviews
Ultimate protection for your breast milk
Philips Avent breast milk storage bags provide safe and secure storage for your precious breast milk. They can be stored in the fridge or freezer and are pre-sterilized for immediate use.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
Comfort Double electric breast pump

Comfort Double electric breast pump

SCF334/04

Comfort Single electric breast pump

Comfort Single electric breast pump

SCF332/01

Manual breast pump

Manual breast pump

SCF310/20

Manual breast pump

Manual breast pump

SCF310/13

6oz/180ml breast milk storage bags

Ultimate protection for your breast milk

  • Storage

  • Pre-sterilized

  • 25 bags

Secure, leak-proof double zipper seal

Secure, leak-proof double zipper seal

Secure, leak-proof double zipper closure for safe storage of your breast milk

Pre-sterilized bag with tamper proof seal

Pre-sterilized bag with tamper proof seal

Tamper evident seal indicates the pre-sterilized bag is untouched before first use, for complete hygiene

Freezer-safe with reinforced seams and dual layer bag

Freezer-safe with reinforced seams and dual layer bag

Reinforced side seams and dual layered material provide extra reassurance that your precious breast milk is stored safely in the freezer or fridge

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.6

of 5

9

Reviews

4
2

07/12/2023

US

US

Verified buyer

Does what it's made for

Very good and easy to use, I recommend this to every mother

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags

06/01/2023

US

US

Verified buyer

very good!

i like the product in general, but the top part is a bit of silly,

Pros

good quality

Cons

silly up part

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags

15/01/2015

US

US

Great quality!

I've only ever had 1 bag leak out of hundreds that I've used. I tried two other brands before I found these, and they had serious leaking issues. I find some inconsistency with the ease of the tear tab to open, but it seems to be by the box. All the bags in one box will open perfectly and then all the bags in another box will tear poorly. I love the shape and the amount that they can store. They feel thick and well made.

This review was made for SCF603/25 Breast milk storage bags

This review was made for SCF603/25 Breast milk storage bags

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 