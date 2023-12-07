2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF603/25
Storage
Pre-sterilized
25 bags
Secure, leak-proof double zipper closure for safe storage of your breast milk
Tamper evident seal indicates the pre-sterilized bag is untouched before first use, for complete hygiene
Reinforced side seams and dual layered material provide extra reassurance that your precious breast milk is stored safely in the freezer or fridge
2.6
of 5
9
Reviews
Lizan
07/12/2023
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
Does what it's made for
Very good and easy to use, I recommend this to every mother
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags
Daddy Oka
06/01/2023
US
Part of promotion
Verified buyer
very good!
i like the product in general, but the top part is a bit of silly,
Pros
good quality
Cons
silly up part
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF603/50 Breast milk storage bags
MilkyMom
15/01/2015
US
Great quality!
I've only ever had 1 bag leak out of hundreds that I've used. I tried two other brands before I found these, and they had serious leaking issues. I find some inconsistency with the ease of the tear tab to open, but it seems to be by the box. All the bags in one box will open perfectly and then all the bags in another box will tear poorly. I love the shape and the amount that they can store. They feel thick and well made.
This review was made for SCF603/25 Breast milk storage bags
This review was made for SCF603/25 Breast milk storage bags
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.