2 year warranty
SCF332/01
One 4oz bottle and nipple
Battery powered optional
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, naturally helps your milk to flow more easily.
When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.
Our massage cushion has a new soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The cushion is designed to gently mimic your baby's suckling to help stimulate let down.
3.3
of 5
27
Reviews
Quita
02/07/2016
US
Verified buyer
This product is awesome
Love how easy it is to use and all but I do wish it went just a bit faster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/11 Comfort Single electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/11 Comfort Single electric breast pump
MelissaR
12/03/2016
US
Small pump with big results
I received this pump as a sample in exchange for my honest review. I have only ever used a hand pump as I don't pump very often. This pump is excellent. It is easy to use and comfortable too. I like the compact design and that there aren't a ton of parts to maintain. It does a great job and I like that the amount of suction can be controlled to your comfort level. And there are no tubes to wash or boil. It's a great pump for someone that mostly breastfeeds but needs the occasional bottle.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/11 Comfort Single electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/11 Comfort Single electric breast pump
ValanitaM
02/03/2016
US
Great pump!
I received a free sample of this single electric breast pump to review and I must say it is a great product! It is very comfortable and effective for pumping. It feels different than other pumps in that it's slightly more comfortable. The pump is user friendly and compact enough for travel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/11 Comfort Single electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF332/11 Comfort Single electric breast pump
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011