First, I must tell you I received a free pump in exchange for my honest review. This pump is pretty similar to the other Philips Avent pump I have used. A nice thing about this pump is that you don`t have to lean forward to use it so it can be a bit more comfortable (comfort is key to pumping!). I have a strong letdown and for others like me, if you are using a single you may want to have an extra bottle/cup to catch milk from the other side while you pump. I am honestly not a huge fan of pumping in general (I AM a fan of breastmilk but typically find pumping to be less comfortable and more work than breastfeeding) so a few tips for those who are new to pumping and think this pump (or any pump) is not working for them: Comfort is important. If you are stressed or scared of using the pump, do your best to calm down. I know it sounds silly but dim the lights, play relaxing music, breathe deeply, and think warm thoughts about your baby. If you are using a single and have the ability to, try pumping on one side while feeding your baby on the other. I found it helped me get used to pumping and I generally was able to get more milk this way. So, back to the pump. I`d say this is a very nice pump, pretty easy to clean, and comparable to other Philips Avent pumps in terms of use. I only have experience with one other brand of pump and it was a manual pump and terrible compared to this. I`m not sure if it`s fair to compare a manual pump to this one, however.