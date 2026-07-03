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2 year warranty

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Philips Avent Comfort Single electric breast pump

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Philips AventComfort Single electric breast pump

SCF332/01

Philips Avent Comfort Single electric breast pump

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  • How to express comfortably with a Philips Avent Comfort breast pump
    How to express comfortably with a Philips Avent Comfort breast pump

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport

  • PDF file, 179.1 kB
  • 21 October 2020

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 20 October 2020

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