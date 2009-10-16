ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

  • Express more. Quickly.
  • Express more. Quickly.
  • Express more. Quickly.
  • Express more. Quickly.
  • Express more. Quickly.
  • Express more. Quickly.

Discontinued

Philips AventManual breast pump

SCF300/20

5
| (1) Review
Express more. Quickly.
The unique Philips Avent BPA Free Manual Breast Pump SCF300/20 assures you enhanced efficiency, being clinically proven to express more milk than a hospital grade double electric pump*.
See all benefits

Breast pump inspired by nature

Express more. Quickly.

  • Includes 4oz bottle

Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

Patented Let-down Massage Cushion

Five, soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby’s suckling.

Gentle vacuum mimics baby's suckling for steady milk flow

The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.

Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

Soft massage cushions trigger natural let-down, like baby

Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

4
3
2
1

16/10/2009

US

US

totally worth the money

Although on the expensive side for the replacement parts. You really do not need to purchase them while pumping for just one. My accessories have lasted through 20 months of daily use boiling weekly and washing in the dish washer!!! Almost two years in and I now have to replace the pedals and that is all... The new "duck billed vent" is the greatest thing ever!!!

This review was made for SCF300/20 Manual breast pump

This review was made for SCF300/20 Manual breast pump

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

  2. Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.