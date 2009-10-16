2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF300/20
Includes 4oz bottle
Five, soft petal massagers of the Philips Avent breast pump gently flex in and out as you pump and work with the vacuum to imitate your baby’s suckling.
The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling to create a steady milk flow that requires less pumping.
Patented massage cushions of the Philips Avent breast pump flex in and out, replicating baby's suckling action and is intended to help stimulate a fast natural let down.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
osidemommyof3
16/10/2009
US
totally worth the money
Although on the expensive side for the replacement parts. You really do not need to purchase them while pumping for just one. My accessories have lasted through 20 months of daily use boiling weekly and washing in the dish washer!!! Almost two years in and I now have to replace the pedals and that is all... The new "duck billed vent" is the greatest thing ever!!!
This review was made for SCF300/20 Manual breast pump
This review was made for SCF300/20 Manual breast pump
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
Clinically proven to be faster to express milk volume in a 20 minute period than a hospital grade double breast pump when used for sequential pumping in mothers who delivered preterm infants.