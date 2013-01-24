Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. Use our quiet pump anytime, anywhere, even with batteries. Easy to set up, use and clean. Use the Power cushion for more suction. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. Use our quiet pump anytime, anywhere, even with batteries. Easy to set up, use and clean. Use the Power cushion for more suction. See all benefits
More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. Use our quiet pump anytime, anywhere, even with batteries. Easy to set up, use and clean. Use the Power cushion for more suction. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. Use our quiet pump anytime, anywhere, even with batteries. Easy to set up, use and clean. Use the Power cushion for more suction. See all benefits