    Single electric breast pump

    SCF332/21
    More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere
      More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere

      Sit comfortably without leaning forward as our soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. Use our quiet pump anytime, anywhere, even with batteries. Easy to set up, use and clean. Use the Power cushion for more suction.

        More comfort, more milk*. Anytime, anywhere

        Single electric breast pump with 2 cushions

        • Pump anytime, anywhere
        • Includes soft massage cushion
        • Large cushion with extra power
        • Natural bottle and nipple
        More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

        More comfortable pumping position due to unique design

        The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.

        Choose the most effective and comfortable setting for you

        Choose the most effective and comfortable setting for you

        When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow most comfortable for you.

        Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

        Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

        Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.

        Power cushion for extra suction

        Power cushion for extra suction

        Choose the power cushion for the moments you need a stronger suction.

        Closed system, designed for hygienic expressing

        Closed system, designed for hygienic expressing

        No milk spillage in the tubes.

        Few separate parts and intuitive design

        Few separate parts and intuitive design

        Few separate parts and intuitive design. Easily express milk for your baby, anytime.

        Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

        Includes our Natural bottle and nipple for natural latch on

        The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

        Designed to let you express quietly

        Designed to let you express quietly

        Designed for discreet expression.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • Material

          Breast pump
          BPA free* (food contact parts only)
          Bottle
          • BPA free*
          • Polypropylene
          Nipple
          • BPA free*
          • Silicone

        • What is included

          Breast pump body
          1  pcs
          Base unit incl. tubing
          1  pcs
          Large massage cushion (25mm)
          1 pcs (A smaller size cushion is available separately)
          Power cushion (27mm)
          1 pcs
          Natural bottle 4oz
          1  pcs
          Extra soft newborn flow nipple
          1  pcs
          Travel cover
          1  pcs
          Sealing disc for milk storage
          1  pcs
          Breast pad sample packs
          1 pack (2pcs)

        • Design

          Breast pump design
          Compact design
          Bottle design
          • Ergonomic shape
          • Wide neck

        • Ease of use

          Breast pump use
          • Intuitive assembly
          • Easy cleaning
          • Fully compatible range

        • Development stages

          Stages
          0 - 6 months

        • Functions

          No leaning forward
          Sit in a comfortable position
          Soft massage cushion
          Gentle stimulation
          Settings
          • 3 Expression settings
          • 1 Stimulation mode

              • 63% of breastfeeding mothers preferred the Philips Avent Comfort Single electric breast pump for comfort when expressing vs 26% of mothers who preferred the Medela Swing- Independent home placement test among 86 mothers in UK, August 2012. Medela is a registered trademark of Medela Holding AG
              • Clinically proven comfort: Tests carried out on 110 mothers showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs a leading competitor.
              • More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. see www.philips.com/AVENT
              • BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011
