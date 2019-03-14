When my 12 year old was born, I bought an Avent Isis pump. Loved it so much I bought a second so I could pump both breasts at one time. I used them, my niece used them, and my step daughter used them. They would probably still work but God ony knows where my stepdaughter put them. When my daughter becamse pregnant, the Avent pump went right on the registry. She's having problems with her daughter latching, so pumping was a necessity. Unfortunately, they changed the design somewhat and she's not had the success with the pump I thought she would so I bought her a Medela electric. I looked on this site to see what the problem may be. I thought it was the new funnel valve which replaced the star valve. It turns out it's the adapter ring, which the manual mentions as a part, but does not indicate or mention using. I watched the video - the manual is shown as still having a star valve and the adapter ring is not even mentioned or shown. I'm really disappointed. The pump may work properly now that I saw - on the FAQ page but nowhere else - that the adapter ring is needed. However, I already bought the electric which brought a sigh of relief to my daughter.