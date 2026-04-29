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2 year warranty
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Breast pumps & care
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Philips Avent Manual breast pump
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Other Questions (1)
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
How to set up your Philips Avent breast pump?
Is it still safe to use the honey coloured BPA free breast pump and/or feeding bottles?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
What are the Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
When should I buy a breast pump?
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2-in-1 Thermo pad
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Breast pads
VIAAvent Refill Cups
My Philips Avent breast pump is scratched or cracked
My Philips Avent breast pump doesn't release my breast
It hurts when using the Philips Avent breast pump.
My nipple does not fit the breast pump. What massage cushion size is suitable for me?
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