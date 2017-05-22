As a first time mom who hopes to breastfeed my son until at least 2 years old, this pump makes me feel confident that I could meet, or at least get close to, my goal, even when he starts daycare in the next few weeks when I return to work as a field officer. 1) It is fast - If I pump first thing in the morning, I get about 13-15 oz in approx 15 min. 2) It is simple - After reading the instructions manual before the very first use, I realised doing so was basically an academic exercise since assembly and use of the pump is 'sockeye' (a saying we use in Trinidad meaning 'incredibly easy'). 3) It is easy to clean - After pumping, I just remove the three rubbers and drop everything in some soapy water til I'm ready to wash up and sterilize (I use the Avent microwave sterilizer) later. I use a bottle brush for everything only because I am paranoid (being a first time mom and all), but to be honest, the design of the pump doesn't really make a bottle brush necessary for thorough cleaning, once you don't leave the part long enough to let any residual milk dry in them. 4) It is convenient - In addition to the fact that it is a double pump, its compact size, relative low noise and the discreet carrying case in which it comes makes pumping away from home a reality. This is extremely important for me due to the nature of my job. Also adding to its convenience is the fact that it is compatible with other Avent products such as the storage cups (using the adapter that comes with the box of 10) as well as the soft tip sippy cups. Thus far, I am extremely happy with my purchase and highly recommend this product to other moms...it is worth every cent!