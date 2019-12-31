2 year warranty
Discontinued
One 4oz bottle and nipple
Portable, ideal for on the go
Includes bottle and nipple
Travel cover and sealing disc
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit more comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.
Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.
The breast pump is small and lightweight, which means it is easy to store and transport, making pumping on-the-go more discreet.
Awards
4.1
of 5
119
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
MrsPinckney
31/12/2019
US
Part of promotion
Great product
I only used this product for a short time. But it worked wonderfully. Strong suction. Was super easy to use. I am EBF and baby wouldn’t take a bottle.
Pros
Easy to use
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF330/30 Manual breast pump with bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF330/30 Manual breast pump with bottle
lepell
31/12/2019
US
Part of promotion
Made manual pumping more effective
I got so tired of having to hook myself up to a pump at work with power cords, pumping bra, etc. It took me like 40 minutes start to finish and I felt like my whole day at work was pumping. When I got this manual pump I was able to extract more milk because I could hold a stream as long as necessary and be more gentle about it. Even though I was doing one side at a time it was more time efficient because of how my milk came out. I’ve tried other manual pumps and this is the only one I’d ever recommend to other moms!
Pros
Easy to clean, easy to use, more milk
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF330/30 Manual breast pump with bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF330/30 Manual breast pump with bottle
KNoah526
23/12/2019
US
Part of promotion
Amazing for travel!
This pump is awesome!! My babe only eats on one side so I have to pump the other. I didn’t like having to plan my errands around her schedule, especially during the holiday shopping. This pump made it so easy to just take a moment in the car while she was eating to pump the other side!!
Pros
Small, portable, easy to use!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF330/30 Manual breast pump with bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF330/30 Manual breast pump with bottle
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
Clinically proven comfort: Tests carried out on 110 mothers showed a significant preference for Philips Avent vs a leading competitor
More Comfort: 73% out of 73 UK breastfeeding mothers agreed that this breast pump was more comfortable than their current pump (main market brands).
Independent research has shown that there may be a link between stress levels and milk production. See www.philips.com/avent
BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011