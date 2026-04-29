Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Breast pumps & care
All series
Philips Avent Manual breast pump with bottle
Discontinued
Support
SCF330/20
Go to shop
Register your product
Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
Data Act Document - English
Eco passport
All (8)
Other Questions (1)
Is the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump BPA free?
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Can I use a Philips Avent breast pump after a C-section?
Why use a Manual, Single or Double electric Avent breast pump?
Can I use a second hand Philips Avent breast pump?
2-in-1 Thermo pad
Breast milk storage cups
Breast pads
My Avent breast pump squeaks when moving the handle
Using the Avent breast pump I express little / no milk
It hurts when using the Philips Avent breast pump.
My nipple does not fit the breast pump. What massage cushion size is suitable for me?
My Philips Avent electric breast pump has low or no suction
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you