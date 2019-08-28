I purchased the Avent Niplette online two months ago and have been using it daily ever since. One nipple was inverted and the other was flat. I was researching inverted nipple correction when I found this product. There were mixed reviews, but I wanted to try it out before considering surgery. Now I only wish that I knew about the niplette sooner! I have small nipples/areola and was worried about the size of the device. I had no problem at all with getting it on and wearing for several hours a day. My whole nipple/areola is pulled in with the suction, but that hasn't caused any problems. My nipple looks very large when I take the niplette off, but it returns to normal quickly. I don't wear at night, but I can wear under a bra with most shirts. It does sometimes come off, but for the most part I can wear for as many hours at a time as I want. I only used a small amount of suction at first, but gradually increased to the full amount. I have been wearing 8-12 hours every day for two months and I am thrilled with the results. My flat nipple has been completely corrected and you would never know it was flat all my life. I would say my inverted nipple is now flat, but does get hard and stick out easily. I had NEVER seen it like that until I tried the niplette. I plan to continue to wear it on that side and I have no doubt I will see the results I want. I apply Medela lanolin before before use and have had no issues with bleeding or dry skin. (Bought the medela soft shells, but found I don't need them and they are too big to wear under my bras.) I highly recommend this product. It works - get it today! You won't see any lasting improvements the first few weeks, but stick with it. This product has changed my life. I feel much more confident and happy with my breasts. Amazing!