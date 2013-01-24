Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free shipping

    • 2-5 business day delivery

    • 30 days return guarantee

    Saeco Xelsis

    Super-automatic espresso machine

    SM7685/04
    Saeco
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Saeco
    • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
      -{discount-value}

      Saeco Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine

      SM7685/04
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet

      Up to 15 world’s famous recipes from common Espresso & Cappuccino to specialty coffees like Flat White or Americano. Simply swipe the touch screen to select the drink and if desired customize it through our intuitive Coffee Equalizer™ See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $2,399.00

      Saeco Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine

      The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet

      Up to 15 world’s famous recipes from common Espresso & Cappuccino to specialty coffees like Flat White or Americano. Simply swipe the touch screen to select the drink and if desired customize it through our intuitive Coffee Equalizer™ See all benefits

      The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet

      Up to 15 world’s famous recipes from common Espresso & Cappuccino to specialty coffees like Flat White or Americano. Simply swipe the touch screen to select the drink and if desired customize it through our intuitive Coffee Equalizer™ See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: $2,399.00

      Saeco Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine

      The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet

      Up to 15 world’s famous recipes from common Espresso & Cappuccino to specialty coffees like Flat White or Americano. Simply swipe the touch screen to select the drink and if desired customize it through our intuitive Coffee Equalizer™ See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all saeco-automatic-espresso-machines

        Bundle bonus Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        Discover your savings when you bundle the below products together

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Xelsis

        Xelsis

        Super-automatic espresso machine

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet

        • 15 Beverages
        • Latteduo system
        • Stainless Steel
        • 12-step adjustable grinder
        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

        8 profiles: Simply, store your personal taste preferences

        8 profiles: Simply, store your personal taste preferences

        Everyone’s personalized favorites can be saved in up to 8 user profiles using the convenient display

        CSA badge: Saeco extracts the best part of your coffee beans

        CSA badge: Saeco extracts the best part of your coffee beans

        Saeco technology allows you to extract the best flavors from your favorite coffee beans for intense and authentic aroma and taste (roasted, chocolaty, nutty, fruity, flowery, spicy)

        Fast preparation with high-performance water boiler

        Fast preparation with high-performance water boiler

        Flawless coffee calls for perfect temperatures. Our high performance Thermoblock is made with light aluminum and a stainless steel body, which heats up to the optimal temperatures, fast

        Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

        Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

        AquaClean is our patented water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale buildup in the water circuit of your coffee machine: make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.

        HygieSteam: automatic cleaning removes 99.99% milk residues

        HygieSteam: automatic cleaning removes 99.99% milk residues

        Our innovative automatic cleaning system HygieSteam removes 99.99% of milk residues with one touch

        LatteDuo: Prepare and enjoy double serving of any recipe

        LatteDuo: Prepare and enjoy double serving of any recipe

        Prepare and enjoy single or double serving of any coffee recipe with one touch, including Cappuccino or Latte Macchiato. All in one go.

        Our most advanced touch screen display with Coffee Equalizer

        Our most advanced touch screen display with Coffee Equalizer

        Interactive guidance for unlimited personalization of your drinks our Coffee Equalizer™. Craft your coffee the way you prefer by customizing the strength, volume, temperature, taste, milk foam amount, volume and even the coffee and milk order.

        Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance

        Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance

        Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance. Alternatively, Saeco brewing unit offers automatic cleaning with our specialized cleaning tablets.

        Our largest bean container with aroma seal to keep your bean

        Our largest bean container with aroma seal to keep your bean

        Explore the world of coffee from familiar recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino as well as specialty coffee drinks like Flat White or Americano

        LattePerfetto for dense milk foam with fine texture

        LattePerfetto for dense milk foam with fine texture

        Our largest sealed bean container to keep your beans fresh

        Our biggest bean container stores up to 450g of fresh beans and is equipped with a special sealing AromaSeal for long lasting freshness of your coffee beans.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Measuring scoop
          • Water hardness test strip
          • Cleaning brush
          • Brew group grease
          • Milk container with metal lid
          • AquaClean filter

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Stainless steel

        • General specifications

          Customizing per drink
          • Adjustable milk foam amount
          • Adjustable coffee strength
          • Adjustable cup volume
          • Adjustable temperature
          • User profiles
          • Adjustable milk/coffee order
          • Adjustable coffee taste
          Grinder settings
          12
          Number of user profiles
          8
          Type of boiler
          Stainless steel boiler
          Type of carafe
          Milk container metal lid
          Type of display
          TFT
          Adjustable spout height
          75-148  mm
          Milk Solution
          Latte Perfetto technology
          User Interface
          Touch screen display
          Special functions
          Ground coffee option

        • Service

          1-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Energy label
          B-Class*
          Power consumption stand-by
          <0.5  W

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity milk carafe
          0.6  L
          Capacity waste container
          14  servings
          Capacity water tank
          1.7  L
          Coffee bean capacity
          450  g
          Filter compatibility
          AquaClean
          Waste container
          Frontal access
          Water tank
          Frontal access
          Country of origin
          Italy
          Drip tray capacity
          500  ml

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
          283x489x393  mm

        • Customization

          Aroma Strength Settings
          5
          Coffee and Milk Length
          Adjustable
          Grinder Settings
          12
          Pre Brew Aroma control
          Yes
          Temperature settings
          3
          User Profiles
          8

        • Other features

          Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
          Yes
          Main Switch ON / OFF button
          Yes
          Quick Heat Boiler
          Yes
          Removable brew group
          Yes
          LED illuminated water tank
          Yes
          LED in spout
          Yes
          Warm milk function
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Stainless steel

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns
              • Energy label: B-class, according to the Swiss Energy Label and based on the EN 60661 standard measurement method.
              masthead bubbles bluebackgroundbanner

              Together, we'll make life better

                 

              We are making a difference to people's everyday lives, all over the world. With your help, we can make an even bigger impact.

               

              Join our Better Me, Better World initiative and help us shape the future by choosing the cause that matters most to you. Then, enjoy 15% off your next purchase at the Philips online shop.

              Find out more
              Back to top

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice (opens in a new window) for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover
              MyPhilips

              Keep track of your product warranty coverage

              Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

              Get easy access to product support

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method (opens in a new window)
              PayPal - payment method (opens in a new window)
              Mastercard - payment method (opens in a new window)
              American Express - payment method (opens in a new window)
              Discover - payment method (opens in a new window)

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact us