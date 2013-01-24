Emergency care consulting

Home
Helping to improve ED efficiency and performance

 

Waiting times, non-emergency patients, peak volumes and transitions to other care environments are every day struggles for emergency departments (EDs). To realize an optimal workflow and patient throughput, EDs must have efficient processes.

ED and trauma center consulting
 

 

  • Improved process efficiency
  • Increased patient and staff satisfaction
  • Interim leadership helps improve operational, financial, and staff performance
Strategic design consulting

 

  • Innovative and efficient department design
  • Enhanced patient and staff experience
  • Increased nurse line-of-sight
Ambient Experience

 

Supporting a calming ED environment

  • Pleasant working environment for staff
  • Unique differentiator for your department 
Performance dashboards

 

  • Business intelligence dashboards for data-based decisions
  • Supporting performance improvement
