reduce alarm fatigue

Helping to create an alarm management roadmap

Delivering alarm management performance improvement expertise to reduce non-actionable alarms
32% reduction in non-actionable alarms at AU Health

Alarm management consulting helped reduce non-actionable alarms by 32% in 3 months with no adverse patient outcomes identified.
